A story is often told of three pastors sitting at a restaurant table debating the best way to pray. The Baptist minister adamantly said, “The best way to pray is walking along on a riverbank or a seashore.” The Methodist minister counters with, “No, sir … the best way to pray is in my garden while smelling the beautiful aroma of the flowers.” The Catholic priest shakes his head and said, “The best way to pray is at the altar on your knees facing the crucifix.” At a nearby table, a gruff voice speaks up and says, “I am a telephone repairman. The best way I found to pray is hanging upside down from a telephone pole.”

