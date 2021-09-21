5 Kansas schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Five Kansas schools have been designated 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Tuesday, Sept. 21. Kansas schools that received the designation are Grandview Elementary School, El Dorado Unified School District 490; Ellsworth Elementary School, Ellsworth USD 327; Roosevelt Elementary School, Hays USD 489; Mahaffie Elementary School, Olathe USD 233; Sabetha Elementary School, Prairie Hills USD 113.www.ksn.com
