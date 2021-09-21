CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eisenberg: Beating Chiefs Validates How the Ravens Play

By John Eisenberg
baltimoreravens.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Ravens fell behind early Sunday night on a shocking pick-six, their offense returned to the field and rolled to a touchdown that tied the score. Five of the six plays on the 75-yard drive were runs. The line blasted open holes to the left and right and up...

www.baltimoreravens.com

