CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Volkswagen May Build an All-Electric International Harvester Scout Off-Roader

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The International Harvester Scout is a legendary SUV. While off-road SUVs are very common now, the Scout was blazing trails around the world many decades ago. With its off-road prowess, it helped pioneer the off-road SUV segment and influence the off-road SUVs of today. The last year of production for the International Harvester Scout was 1980, and for many years the iconic model appeared to be dead. However, the Scout could be resurrected. Volkswagen may build an all-electric version of the iconic off-roader.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Competitor May Come From Volkswagen Via Scout Revival

Given the early success and the tremendous interest the public has shown in the 2021 Ford Bronco (not to mention its main competitor, the Jeep Wrangler) thus far, it doesn’t really come as a surprise that other automakers might be considering creating a Ford Bronco competitor of some sort. Interestingly, MotorTrend is reporting that one such rival might just come from Volkswagen in the form of a reborn International Harvester Scout.
CARS
Ars Technica

Volkswagen’s electric ID.4 was already good—does AWD change that?

CHATTANOOGA, TENN.—Volkswagen in 2021 seems like a rather different company than Volkswagen circa 2015. The company has transformed itself in the wake of dieselgate, and it's found forgiveness in the arms of American consumers as evidenced by skyrocketing SUV sales. VW has also thrown itself wholeheartedly into electrification, applying the approach of a highly modular platform that can be used to build a range of battery electric vehicles including hatchbacks considered too small for the US and that electric bus everyone loves so much.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Roading#Ford#Jeep#Volkswagen News#Wrangler#The Scout Ev#Volkswagen Meb#Volkwagen#Navistar
CarBuzz.com

All Volkswagen EVs Will Get Free Software Updates

Thanks to over-the-air software updates, car owners can add new features, fix software bugs, or upgrade the performance or driving range remotely free of charge without even having to visit a car dealership. Since it launched in America, the Volkswagen ID.4 has been a massive success for VW, but it's had a few teething issues.
TECHNOLOGY
thedrive

VW Now Owns the Scout Name, Might Use It On an Electric Off-Road Truck

The German automaker could use the name once made famous by International Harvester. Automotive heavyweight Volkswagen has found itself in an interesting position. After some recent horse-trading, its has found itself in possession of the name Scout, previously used by International Harvester for its line of rugged 4x4 off-road vehicles. It's led some insiders to speculate as to the possibilities, reports Motor Trend.
CARS
Pocket-lint.com

Addison Lee taxi fleet is going electric with the Volkswagen ID.4

(Pocket-lint) - Addison Lee has confirmed that it will be taking its fleet of passenger cars electric by 2023. Addison Lee claims that it will be making the move in advance of other large private hire vehicle companies in London, so your next Addy Lee, could be electric. The company...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Could Revive The Scout Name

Volkswagen is one of the world's biggest automakers, with a massive range of vehicles from the tiny and forbidden Polo to the massive Atlas SUV. Despite having so many vehicles under its banner, the German brand is expanding with its ID. range of electric vehicles that includes the ID.4 and ID.X electric hot hatch. But even that isn't enough for VW. Last year, we heard the news that Volkswagen may be interested in buying the long-dead Scout name for an off-road SUV. According to MotorTrend, those plans have now progressed, and we could be seeing VW build a new electric off-roader with the Scout name attached to it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
wardsauto.com

VW Hints at Reviving International Harvester Scout

Volkswagen could revive the International Harvester Scout nameplate as a battery-electric SUV to be sold in North America, according to the company’s chief operating officer, Johan De Nysschen. At a media event organized by Volkswagen, De Nysschen tells journalists the German automaker, which obtained the trademark to the International Harvester...
BUSINESS
siliconhillsnews.com

With Austin-Made Infineon Chips Onboard, Volkswagen’s ID.4 Tries for a World Record for Longest Roadtrip in an Electric Vehicle

A blue Volkswagen ID.4 rolled into Austin on Friday on a quest to break a Guinness World Record for longest road trip in an electric vehicle. “This world record should demonstrate that an EV engine car can perform the same as a combustion engine car,” said Rainer Zietlow, a professional driver who holds several electric vehicle world records.
CARS
Robb Report

The First All-Electric Lamborghini Is Expected to Be a 4-Seat Grand Tourer, Report Says

An electric powertrain won’t be the only thing that separates Lamborghini’s first EV from the rest of its supercars. It appears that the brand’s first fully electric vehicle is going to be a grand tourer, according to Automotive News (h/t Autoblog). The car might also arrive much sooner than anyone was expecting—sometime around the middle of the decade. Earlier this spring, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed the company was working on its first battery-power vehicle, which would slot in as its fourth model line. That’s all he was willing to say at the time, but industry chatter suggests the car could be...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New British Off-Roader Promises 4,000 Miles Of Range

The biggest problem with getting people to adopt electric vehicles is getting them to overcome their anxiety over range. Glickenhaus recently previewed a new hydrogen truck that was going to offer 1,000 miles of range, but that has since dropped to 600 miles and the truck is not intended for the road anyway. The GMC Hummer EV can do half that, as can the Ford F-150 Lightning. But bigger batteries are not necessarily the answer to more range. One company has come up with a system that adds a tiny, low vibration motor to electric vehicles to dramatically increase range, and now another has come up with a similar idea, only this firm has built an entirely new vehicle and promises that it can do as much as 4,000 miles.
CARS
Robb Report

Porsche May Turn the 718 Into an All-Electric Sports Car for 2025

Porsche is looking to give the 718 lineup a major jolt. It sounds like the German marque is giving serious consideration to electrifying the long-running sports car, according to Car and Driver. Even better, the next-generation 718 could arrive on American shores as soon as 2025. There have been rumors of a battery-powered 718 for a while now, but it’s now starting to seem like more than just mere idle speculation. The auto publication reports that sources within and outside the company have confirmed the EV is in the works. The powertrain is still in development, but the vehicle will be built...
CARS
Robb Report

From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

There’s no denying it: The electric revolution is here. It may have taken a while—and probably longer than it should have—but the last couple of years have seen a seismic shift in the automotive landscape. Essentially every major brand, luxury marque and supercar specialist has committed to making fully electric cars. What’s even more surprising is how quickly these cars will be arriving. Between now and 2025, dozens of electrified coupes, sedans, crossovers, SUVs and hypercars are scheduled to hit the market. From the GMC Hummer EV to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Lotus Evija, here are 26 battery-powered vehicles...
CARS
101.9 KELO-FM

Volkswagen building new EV battery system factory in China

BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG said on Thursday it is building a new electric vehicle (EV) battery system factory in eastern China’s Hefei city which will start production in 2023. The German automaker is building a factory for electric vehicles under a majority-owned venture with JAC in the Hefei city. It...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

The New All-Electric Lucid Air Is Officially in Production

After years of anticipation, the Lucid Air is finally hitting the roads. Lucid Motors has confirmed that production of the all-new luxury EV is now underway at its gleaming new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The first lot of customer cars, known as the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday, with deliveries slated to begin in late October. Limited to 520, this $169,000 four-wheeler is a high-powered riff on Lucid’s flagship electric sedan and boasts an industry-leading range of up to 520 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That makes it the longest-range, battery-powered...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy