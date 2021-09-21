Volkswagen May Build an All-Electric International Harvester Scout Off-Roader
The International Harvester Scout is a legendary SUV. While off-road SUVs are very common now, the Scout was blazing trails around the world many decades ago. With its off-road prowess, it helped pioneer the off-road SUV segment and influence the off-road SUVs of today. The last year of production for the International Harvester Scout was 1980, and for many years the iconic model appeared to be dead. However, the Scout could be resurrected. Volkswagen may build an all-electric version of the iconic off-roader.www.motorbiscuit.com
