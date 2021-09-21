CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Report shows how Worcester firefighters view their department, citing low morale, unmaintained facilities

By Michael Bonner
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A thick report detailing areas of improvement for the Worcester Fire Department dedicated its final pages directly to the voices of firefighters. As part of acquiring data for the 248-page report, Emergency Services Consulting International interviewed firefighters at stations across the city. ESCI also provided firefighters an opportunity to be open in an anonymous online survey, which 266 members or about 62% of the department participated in.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Judge dismisses firefighters’ challenge to COVID vaccine mandate

A Rhode Island judge on Tuesday dismissed a legal challenge by firefighters to block a state requirement for health care workers to get a coronavirus vaccine by Oct. 1 or risk losing their licenses. The Rhode Island Association of Firefighters argued that the state Department of Health’s mandate violated state...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
MassLive.com

‘Veterans first, politics last’: Advocates criticize organizational changes proposed after deadly COVID outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

Advocates for the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke rejected aspects of the Legislature’s reform bills during a virtual Statehouse hearing on Wednesday. Recent bills proposed by the House and Senate recommend — among other reforms — doing away with the local board of trustees and forming a statewide advisory committee to oversee both soldiers’ homes in Holyoke and Chelsea.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Morale
MassLive.com

Former West Springfield police Capt. Daniel Spaulding sentenced to probation for stealing $17,000 from evidence room

SPRINGFIELD — Former West Springfield police Capt. Daniel Spaulding eluded jail time Wednesday for stealing and then returning more than $17,000 from the evidence room. Hampden Superior Court Judge Michael Callan rejected the recommendation of the state attorney general’s office that Spaulding serve six months in jail, instead sentencing him to one year of probation.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Fitchburg, posing threat to Massachusetts crops

An invasive bug threatening crops from apples to maple products has made its way to Massachusetts. Officials have found a small population of spotted lanterflies in Fitchburg, nearby where a nymph was found in Aug, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources announced Tuesday. The inch-long gray bug, notable for its red underwings and black spots, was also seen in Vermont earlier this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Man dies of rabies after waking up to find a bat on his neck

An Illinois man has died of rabies in the state’s first human case of the disease in nearly 70 years. The Lake County resident in his 80s woke up in mid-August with a bat on his neck and the animal tested positive for rabies, according to public health officials. Although the man was told he needed treatment, officials said he declined.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
MassLive.com

Driver of tractor-trailer fell asleep before hitting Massachusetts State Police cruiser, authorities say

The driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser Tuesday night fell asleep before the crash, officials said. Just before midnight, the tractor-trailer veered into the breakdown lane of Interstate 95 in Weston and hit an unmarked cruiser that had its emergency lights on. A 33-year-old state trooper sitting in the vehicle was seriously injured, according to state police spokesman Dave Procopio.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Tractor trailer rollover on Mass. Pike causes heavy delays, life flight en route for driver, authorities say

Authorities in Grafton are advising travels to avoid the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound after a tractor trailer rolled over, seriously injuring the driver and causing massive backups. First responders from Grafton and Westborough are on scene working to extract the driver from the truck, authorities said. Life flight is en route...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Carvana opponents dumped from Southwick committees

SOUTHWICK — The select board on Monday replaced three critics of the withdrawn Carvana project on several town committees. “I think the three of us, after being outspoken this summer, we just got the ax,” said Maryssa Cook-Obregon, who was on the agricultural commission, conservation commission and master plan committee. “It feels very retaliatory.”
SOUTHWICK, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy