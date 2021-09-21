Report shows how Worcester firefighters view their department, citing low morale, unmaintained facilities
A thick report detailing areas of improvement for the Worcester Fire Department dedicated its final pages directly to the voices of firefighters. As part of acquiring data for the 248-page report, Emergency Services Consulting International interviewed firefighters at stations across the city. ESCI also provided firefighters an opportunity to be open in an anonymous online survey, which 266 members or about 62% of the department participated in.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0