Ravens Launch Subscription Wine Club and Brand
'Winning Drive Club' Memberships Available Now; Club Seniority Based on Sign Up Date. The Baltimore Ravens today announced the launch of the "Winning Drive Club," a subscription wine service featuring the team, city of Baltimore and state of Maryland in a series of premium wines under the brand name Winning Drive Napa Valley. The subscription club and wine brand were developed in partnership with Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, California, Napa Valley.www.baltimoreravens.com
