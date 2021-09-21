You Can Watch (Most of) the 74th Annual Tony Awards Only on Paramount+

Theater people have been patient and, finally, tonight is our night. The 74th Annual Tony Awards took place Sunday, September 26, a whole two years since we last gave our regards to Broadway. Tonight’s ceremony honors the 2019–2020 season, which was unceremoniously cut short when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Broadway. Awards were given out during a live presentation exclusively on Paramount+, hosted by six-time winner Audra McDonald. Then, we got the live special The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! — hosted by 2016 winner Leslie Odom Jr. and also airing on CBS — with performances from Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, as well as the presentation of the awards for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical. This year’s Tony’s were full of historical, if a bit perplexing, nominations; for example, Aaron Tveit was the only nominee in the Best Actor in a Musical category. While Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play was up for a record 12 Tonys, it took home none. The Inheritance won Best Play, making Matthew Lopez the first Latinx writer to receive the award. Earlier in the evening, Danny Burstein won his first Tony after seven nominations, and David Alan Grier gave a rousing speech for his Soldier’s Play win. Lots to celebrate, no matter the current state of theater. Find the full list of 2021 Tony winners below.

