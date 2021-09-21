CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

You Can Watch (Most of) the 74th Annual Tony Awards Only on Paramount+

By Savannah Salazar
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tonys are back, baby! It’s been a long, long time since their last awards show. Truly, this ceremony is to honor the 2019–20 season, which is wild to think about. But as the 74th annual Tony Awards kick off this weekend, the show will premiere in two parts: a live awards presentation on Paramount+ as well as a live special with performances from Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on both CBS and Paramount+, making the night equally celebratory and confusing.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Tony Awards: ‘Moulin Rouge!’ sweeps the long-delayed 74th ceremony

The long-delayed 74th Tony Awards was held on Sunday, September 26 in a two-part telecast staged at the Winter Garden theater. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosted a ceremony on Paramount+ that included the awarding of all but three of the Tonys. “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr. then emceed a celebration of Broadway on CBS that included the top three prizes: Best Musical, Best Play and Best Play Revival. Nominations were announced back on October 15, 2020. Of the 18 eligible productions from the shortened 2019-2020 Broadway season, 15 reaped bids across 25 competitive categories. (The new tuner “The Lightning Thief”...
MOVIES
WWD

The 11 Standout Looks at the 2021 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Broadway’s biggest night delivered an array of high-fashion moments. The 2021 Tony Awards took place on Sunday night in New York City after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. While the 2019-20 Broadway season was cut short because of the virus and the nominee pool was smaller than usual, stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Leslie Odom Jr. and many others came together to celebrate the year’s Broadway achievements.More from WWDGetting Ready For the Tonys With Nominee Ato Blankson-WoodRed Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3Photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Broadway.com

Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Set to Appear on 74th Annual Tony Awards

(Photos by Emilio Madrid and Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) The stars are coming out for this year's long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards, which will take place in two separate television events on September 26. A slew of stage faves have been announced to appear at the event, hosted by Tony winners Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Audra Mcdonald
wmleader.com

How CBS and Paramount Plus Will Share and Split 2021’s Tony Awards

As the Tony Awards return for the first time in more than two years, CBS and White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss faced a challenging task: How to hand out awards, celebrate the best in recent theater and — perhaps most crucially — hammer home the fact that Broadway is back and open for business.
MUSIC
WBNS 10TV Columbus

How to watch the 74th Tony Awards

WASHINGTON — Nearly a year after the nominations were announced, the curtain is about to rise for the 74th Tony Awards. But you'll need to be a Paramount+ customer in order to see the majority of the awards be handed out on Sunday night. The annual Broadway celebration has been...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount##Jagged Little Pill#Moulin Rouge#Cbs#Best Musical
Vulture

Moulin Rouge! and The Inheritance Win Big at the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Theater people have been patient and, finally, tonight is our night. The 74th Annual Tony Awards took place Sunday, September 26, a whole two years since we last gave our regards to Broadway. Tonight’s ceremony honors the 2019–2020 season, which was unceremoniously cut short when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Broadway. Awards were given out during a live presentation exclusively on Paramount+, hosted by six-time winner Audra McDonald. Then, we got the live special The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! — hosted by 2016 winner Leslie Odom Jr. and also airing on CBS — with performances from Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, as well as the presentation of the awards for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical. This year’s Tony’s were full of historical, if a bit perplexing, nominations; for example, Aaron Tveit was the only nominee in the Best Actor in a Musical category. While Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play was up for a record 12 Tonys, it took home none. The Inheritance won Best Play, making Matthew Lopez the first Latinx writer to receive the award. Earlier in the evening, Danny Burstein won his first Tony after seven nominations, and David Alan Grier gave a rousing speech for his Soldier’s Play win. Lots to celebrate, no matter the current state of theater. Find the full list of 2021 Tony winners below.
PERFORMING ARTS
Broadway.com

Lea Salonga, Andrew Garfield & More Join Star-Studded Lineup for the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Lea Salonga, Andrew Garfield, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss & Beanie Feldstein. (Photos: Emilio Madrid & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) The 74th Annual Tony Awards just got even bigger. A slew of stars have been announced to appear on The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! As previously reported, the bulk of the Tony Award presentation will happen at 7PM ET/4PM PT on a two-hour streaming presentation on the CBS app and Paramount+, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald. Leslie Odom Jr. will then take over hosting duties for The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! on CBS at 9PM ET/6PM PT. Head here for all of the info you need about Broadway's biggest night.
CELEBRITIES
t2conline.com

Get Ready For The 74th Tony Awards and our Predictions

CBS and The The 74th Tony Awards are scheduled for this Sunday, but the reality of this year is muted. All the parties have been cancelled, the nominees for Best Play are closed and I had to be reminded that this Sunday the show will go on. The Tony Awards...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
siriusxm.com

Celebrate the 74th Tony Awards with live coverage & fan calls on On Broadway

Drumroll, please … the Tony Awards are officially back after a 15-month hiatus, and On Broadway (Ch. 72) is here to make sure theater lovers don’t miss a second of the excitement. Celebrate your favorite stars of the stage, show tunes, and more of the 2019/2020 season during a special live broadcast on September 26 at 7pm ET.
ENTERTAINMENT
blackchronicle.com

The 74th Annual Tony Awards: How To Watch, Nominees, Who’s Performing And More

After more than a year of going dark, Broadway is back and ready to celebrate its biggest stars at the 74th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, September 26. The show will recognize outstanding performances from the 2019-20 season which was interrupted by the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Theaters were forced to close for 18 months, but New Yorkers and other lovers of Broadway can now rejoice with the return of live theater.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners at the Tony Awards, presented Sunday night in New York City:. Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody. Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Nightingale. Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: 74th Annual Tony Awards, Big Sky, The Many Saints of Newark

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of September 19th! This will be a special super-stuffed edition as fall TV looms. We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to while stuck inside.
TV SHOWS
CBS News

Adrienne Warren on becoming Tina Turner

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," nominated for 12 Tony Awards, is reopening on Broadway next month – which also marks the return of Tony nominee Adrienne Warren. Correspondent Maurice DuBois talks with Warren about how she recreated the rock legend in her fiery performance. Warren also talks about how time off due to the pandemic reoriented her career, including her work with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a group dedicated to fighting systemic racism in the theater industry, which will be awarded a Special Tony Award for its efforts. [Don't miss the 74th Annual Tony Awards ceremony, live on Sunday, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+, followed by the special, "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!," at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy