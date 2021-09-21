CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach to officially rename South Street Parkway after neighborhood advocate

By Jason Ruiz
 8 days ago

The South Street Parkway in Deforest Park will officially be renamed after long-time neighborhood leader Dan Pressburg, whose historic home neighbors the parkway, during an official city ceremony Saturday.

Pressburg doesn’t merely live next door to the parkway, he helped organize converting it from an empty lot that accumulated dumped items and overgrown weeds to a fenced-in green space with trees where birthdays are held and children play.

Pressburg has served on a number of commissions and committees in the city and has been a North Long Beach neighborhood advocate for decades. The City Council voted to approve renaming the parkway after Pressburg during its June 2 meeting .

The renaming ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. The soon-to-be Pressburg Parkway is located at the corner of South Street and Jaymills Avenue.

‘Couldn’t be anyone more deserving’: North Long Beach parklet to be named for activist Dan Pressburg

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

