VHN Daily: Kachina! Arizona Coyotes’ cool jerseys are here to stay; New arena too?

The Arizona Coyotes, a team that usually makes little positive noise on or off the ice, had some good things to say Monday. First, the team’s ultra-cool Kachina sweaters will return full time as the team’s official uniform. The team wore them at home last year. Now, you get to see the ‘Yotes in those beautiful Kachina jerseys all the time. Props to management for bringing back the look for every night, home and away.