CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Richard H Kirk was prolific, hungry, angry and funky to the end

By Joe Muggs
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yt1PS_0c3MUBa600
‘They didn’t want to change the world; they just wanted to make Sheffield strange’ … Richard H Kirk

It’s fairly said that Richard H Kirk revolutionised music more than once. He’ll be remembered most widely for his work in Cabaret Voltaire, the band (or as they preferred, art project) he started in 1973 with Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson, and which laid the groundwork for electro-pop, industrial and even punk. But the Sheffield-born musician’s own electronic club music projects have a strong claim to being just as world-changing – Kirk was one of the first artists to release on local institution Warp Records, and he cemented a uniquely British bass-heavy approach to dance music. Throughout the subsequent decades, he never once stood still or looked back, making unique records to the end.

In no small part, that’s down to a very particular strain of local bloodymindedness. Kirk was born and lived his whole life in the capital of the “People’s Republic of South Yorkshire” and epitomised the combination of bluntness, self-effacement and love of experimentation that has fuelled the city’s close-knit scene over the years. Plus, Sheffield loves to dance: from Clock DVA and the Human League through Moloko and Pulp to Toddla T, that character shines through (and every one of those acts has a direct Kirk connection to boot).

The whole existence of “the Cabs” was predicated on a refusal of any division between high and low art. Kirk and Mallinder were teenage soul boys in the late 60s, who got into Roxy, Bowie and the Velvet Underground – rejecting psychedelia and prog as affected middle class concerns – and onwards into Warhol, Burroughs and Dada, their quasi namesake: the original Cabaret Voltaire of 1910s Zurich was the cradle of the Dada movement. Meeting telephone engineer Watson set them on a path of tape manipulation, happenings and provocations – blasting found sound from the top of public toilets and the like. They didn’t want to change the world; they just wanted to make Sheffield strange.

When Watson left to explore his more technical obsessions (he is now one of the world’s most highly regarded wildlife sound recordists) Kirk and Mallinder’s dancefloor roots started showing, and they used drum machines to bind together the CV sound. With the advent of DIY and the experimentalism of post-punk in the late 70s, the world just about caught up with their extraordinarily abrasive but deeply funky grooves, though the funk fuelled them onwards.

Their run of singles from 1979 on – Nag Nag Nag, Yashar, Sensoria – drew on populist dance music developments in the US; in turn, Black American DJs from Frankie Knuckles on down played them in clubs. As with New Order, they weren’t guilty of appropriation or pastiche, but in constant dialogue with club music. As such, they were more than ready when house and techno hit the UK hard in 1988. As well as instilling CV with the respective grooves of Chicago and Detroit, Kirk formed the Sweet Exorcist project with DJ Parrot (AKA Richard Barratt) of Sheffield’s Jive Turkey club, itself a pressure cooker where post-punk, electro, house and more fused into something greater than the sum of its parts.

In 1990, Sweet Exorcist’s Testone (complete with Jarvis Cocker-directed video) became the third release on Warp Records. It was followed by the even stranger Clonk’s Coming EP, and the XON project by Kirk and Robert Gordon, maverick in-house engineer of Sheffield label FON (Fuck Off Nazis): altogether some of the most perfect British techno ever made. They are as radical as anything from the early days of Cabaret Voltaire, yet (to this day) devastatingly effective on a dancefloor: here, again, was Kirk’s refusal of “high” and “low”. Alongside LFO, Nightmares on Wax, Unique 3 and Ital Rockers, they also helped usher gigantic subsonic bass into British dance music, without which the history of hardcore, jungle, garage, dubstep and all the rest would have unfolded in very different fashion.

From here, Kirk dived into the underground. He could very easily have traded on CV’s legacy for elder statesman status, but this rarely seemed to pique his interest – indeed, he revealed he’d turned down “a very fucking large amount of money” from Coachella to reunite with Mallinder. Instead, he was consistently prolific from the 90s until his death, releasing endless permutations of ambient, noise, dub and electro under many dozens of aliases, comfortably playing alongside bleeding-edge younger acts and always crackling with invention.

When he did revert to the CV name in 2014 – by then a solo project – he refused to play old tracks. On last year’s Shadow of Fear album, he sounded as hungry, angry and funky as ever. It says something about the creative spirit of their Sheffield milieu that Mallinder and Watson also remain at the top of their game, as do many others of Kirk’s collaborators: Richard Barratt, for example, is currently on devastating creative and commercial form as Crooked Man. Which is why it is such a tragedy that Kirk is gone at just 65. There are few certainties in the creative world, but one thing is sure – he still had a whole lot of provocation, stimulation and groove left in him.

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

Cabaret Voltaire's Richard H Kirk dies, aged 65: "One of the true pioneers of British electronic music"

Richard H Kirk, founder and last remaining member of influential British electronic band Cabaret Voltaire, has died at the age of 65. Kirk formed Cabaret Voltaire with Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson in Sheffield in 1973. Their early work saw them experimenting with DIY electronics and tape loops, and they were a big influence on other electronic-focused Sheffield bands such as The Human League and Heaven 17.
MUSIC
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
Clash

New Order, Steve Albini, LoneLady Salute Richard H. Kirk

Figures across the music spectrum have paused to remember Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Richard H. Kirk. A key figure in the development of British electronic music, Richard H. Kirk forged Cabaret Voltaire - along with his co-conspirator - in the aftermath of punk. Building a fresh lexicon, songs such as 'Nag...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Knuckles
Person
Chris Watson
celebrityaccess.com

Cabaret Voltaire’s Richard H. Kirk Dead At 65

(CelebrityAccess) — Richard H. Kirk, the pioneering post punk industrial and electronic music artist who co-founded the influential experimental group Cabaret Voltaire has died. He was 65. His label, Mute Records, confirmed his passing, writing: “It is with great sadness that we confirm our great and dear friend, Richard H....
MUSIC
Telegraph

Sheffield’s own Kraftwerk: how Cabaret Voltaire and Richard H Kirk put the steel into synthpop

The future could never arrive quickly enough for Richard H Kirk, the guiding light behind groundbreaking electronic act Cabaret Voltaire, who has passed away aged 65. Forged amid the brutalist architecture and social tensions of post-industrial Sheffield, Cabaret Voltaire were among the most influential artists of their generation. And of several generations to follow. They were South Yorkshire’s Kraftwerk, restless innovators whose pioneering synthpop paved the way for Throbbing Gristle, New Order, Depeche Mode and the rave scene of the late Eighties.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Inscriber Of The Future: Remembering Richard H. Kirk

Richard H. Kirk’s astonishing and audacious music inscribed the future in which we’re presently living, says David Stubbs, as he remembers the pioneering Cabaret Voltaire musician following his death aged 65. With Cabaret Voltaire and working alone, Richard H. Kirk, who has left us far too soon at the age...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Teases New Song ‘Xscape’ in Mysterious Trailer for New Album ‘Life of a Don’

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.  Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Club Music#Funk#Ambient Music#Warp Records#British#Clock Dva#The Human League#Roxy Bowie#The Velvet Underground#Warhol Burroughs#Black American#Clonk#Xon#Nazis#Ital Rockers#Cv
The Independent

John Lennon: Unreleased song recorded in 1970 up for auction in Denmark

An unreleased John Lennon song recording is being put up for auction.The rare cassette tape, which contains 33 minutes of audio from Lennon and wife Yoko Ono, will go on sale at Bruun Rasmussen Auction House in Copenhagen on Tuesday (28 September).The tape was recorded in 1970 by four Danish teenagers, who had wanted to meet Lennon when he stayed in Thy that January and interview him about his peace campaigns for their school newspaper.They persuaded their teacher to let them visit and interview Lennon and Ono.One of the men, Karsten Hoejen, told BBC News: “John asked me, ‘Where do...
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Coldplay joins the BTS ‘Universe’: What do you think of their cosmic collab? [LISTEN]

BTS are one of the most popular bands on Earth right now, so it’s no surprise that every musician on the planet — or maybe even the cosmos — would jump at the chance to work with them. Joining that list of collaborators now is the British rock group Coldplay. Watch the lyric video for their duet “My Universe” above. “My Universe” was written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin, Oscar Holter, Bill Rahko, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and none other than Max Martin, the Swedish musical mastermind behind hits ranging from Britney Spears‘s “Baby One More Time” to...
THEATER & DANCE
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Common, Black Thought, Seun Kuti Celebrate Black Leadership in ‘When We Move’ Video

Common, Black Thought, and Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, celebrate black leadership and power at a grooving Seventies-styled party in their new video for “When We Move.” It’s the second single from Common’s A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2 following “Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It).” “I’m a just give black power its flowers/Whether in the projects or in the palace,” Common raps in the Emmanuel Afolabi-directed clip, which features a montage of landmark moments in black history. “Even when the pale horse tried to gallop/And stir it up, stir it up we kept the balance.” Kuti holds down the hook: “When we move, the whole world follows in our path.” Black Thought delivers his rhymes seated in the midst of the dance party. “I’m in a small demographic/Of real ones dealing with all things classic,” and gives props to those who paved the leadership path, including Fela Kuti and Nelson Mandela. Last month, Common performed the track on The Tonight Show alongside Black Thought and Seun Kuti.
MUSIC
Robb Report

The Only Recording of an ‘Unheard’ John Lennon Song Just Sold for $58,000 at Auction

Imagine all the people listening to a previously unheard John Lennon song. That could be a reality soon thanks to newly discovered recording that just sold at auction. A cassette tape featuring an interview with the late Beatles co-founder and a never-released song called “Radio Peace” was sold by the Danish auction house Bruun Rasmussen on Tuesday, according to The Guardian. So, how much does the only recording of an ultra-rare song by one of history’s greatest songwriters cost? A little over $58,000. The tape in question was recorded by four Danish schoolboys from northwestern Jutland on January 5, 1970. Just months...
MUSIC
codelist.biz

Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!. He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
illinoisnewsnow.com

Watch Mick Jagger get “all emotional” speaking about Charlie Watts onstage

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones on Monday night played a private event at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA hosted by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, which was the group’s first gig without their late drummer, Charlie Watts, who died on August 24. Now, Mick Jagger has posted on Instagram a video of the emotional dedication he made to Watts from the stage at the event.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
districtchronicles.com

Ashland Come Clean To Victoria

The Y&R spoilers preview for September 27 – October 1, 2021, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) had a secret but he couldn’t keep it and now he has to confess. The walls have closed in and the truth has to come out. Better Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) hear it from him instead of someone else – especially someone like Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
TV SERIES
Bossip

Joie Chavis Claps Her Birthday Cakes At ‘Club Love’ Soiree Hosted By Boo-Daddy Diddy As Bow Wow Seemingly Confirms Their Hook-Up

The sassy Libra lit up the room for a "Club Love" celebration in videos that have now surfaced online. Joie seemingly got the complete "Club Love" experience with Diddy's signature red light decor and his assortment of liquor brands he promotes in the background. The backdrop looked similar to the red-lit pool party he had this past summer, with Yung Miami being his special guest.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy