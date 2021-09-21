CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Texas governor quietly signs new law further restricting abortions

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d98uf_0c3MU1q500

The most restrictive abortion law in all of the U.S. is now in effect in Texas following inaction by the Supreme Court. The law bans any abortion after six weeks or after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is before many women know they’re pregnant.

Comments / 5

Related
Washington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Texas Governor#U S Supreme Court#Abortions#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating falls amid anger over new abortion law and Covid spread

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s popularity has taken a hit after the state passed a restrictive new abortion law and as it grapples with spiralling Covid cases.A survey from The Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas at Austin found just 42 per cent of Texans approve of the direction the state is going in, Mr Abbott’s lowest approval rating since he was first elected in 2014.A slim majority - 52 per cent - said the state was on the wrong path, the worst figure recorded by the institute since it started in 2008.The University of Texas poll found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Local Florida Republicans ‘locked out of finances’ after anti-mask bookkeeper dies of Covid-19

A county-level chapter of the Florida Republican Party is facing financial chaos after its bookkeeper died of Covid-19 – after months of railing against masks mandates and so-called “Faucism”.Gregg Prentice, who served as an accountant for the Hillsborough County GOP, was well-known as an opponent of Covid-19 public health measures, regularly using social media to dismiss the importance of Covid restrictions while questioning the real government motives behind them. He died in Tampa General Hospital last week after contracting a severe case of the virus.After his death, the county party’s executive committee submitted a document to the FEC explaining...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Abbott considers taking Biden to court: 'He's a habitual violator of the US Constitution'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss his consideration of legal action against the White House after President Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates on private business and as advisers and supporters in Congress consider pushing even wider-reaching regulations banning unvaccinated people from traveling on modes like airlines and Amtrak.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams Texas governor’s plan to eliminate all rape so that victims won’t seek abortions

Vice president Kamala Harris criticized Texas governor Greg Abbott for saying he would eliminate rape so women do not seek abortions in his state. The vice president said Mr Abbott dismissed concerns about women who are raped and are seeking abortions.“The words that he spoke were the words that were, to arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors,” she said. “And to speak those words, that were empty words, that were false words, that were fuelled with not only arrogance but bravado, that is not who we want in our leaders.”Ms Harris made the remarks in California while campaigning for...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Uma Thurman says teenage pregnancy by older man resulted in abortion as she rails against Texas ban

Actor Uma Thurman has hit out against Texas’ abortion laws in a new op-ed column forThe Washington Post. The Texas law was passed by the state legislature in May and bans abortions when foetal cardiac activity is detected – long before many women are even aware that they’re pregnant. The legislation is one of the most stringent abortion laws in the US.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

262K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy