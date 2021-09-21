CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every player on FIFA 22 with five-star skills including Liverpool and Man United stars

By Nathan Bliss, Lewis Barton
EA Sports has confirmed every player with five-star skills in FIFA 22, including players from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Liverpool.

EA Sports have confirmed a number of player ratings and best-attributed players in the past couple of weeks, including the highest-rated Premier League players in FIFA 22, ahead of the game's UK and worldwide release date of Friday October 1, 2021.

And now, EA has released a list of the top nine five-star skill moves players in FIFA 22 Ultimate team, with PSG duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr being joined by Man United 's Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest-rated five-star skillers.

Players with five-star skills in FIFA are able to perform every skill move available in the game, making them harder to defend against when coming up against them.

Five Premier League players feature in the top nine most skilful players, with Ronaldo joined by his United teammate Paul Pogba in the top nine alongside Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City stars.

Ahead of the release of FIFA 22, we've rounded up every single player with five-star skills on the game this year, not including Icons.

Every FIFA 22 player with five-star skills (non-Icons)

  • Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain - 91 rated
  • Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain - 91 rated
  • Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United - 91 rated
  • Angel Di Maria - Paris Saint-Germain - 87 rated
  • Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid - 83 rated
  • Paul Pogba - Manchester United - 87 rated
  • Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City - 86 rated
  • Thiago Alcantara - Liverpool - 86 rated
  • Memphis Depay - FC Barcelona - 85 rated
  • Marcus Rashford - Manchester United - 85 rated
  • Roberto Firmino - Liverpool FC - 85 rated
  • Hakim Ziyech - Chelsea - 84 rated
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Milan - 84 rated
  • Josip Ilicic - Bergamo Calcio - 84 rated
  • Juan Cuadrado - Piemonte Calcio - 84 rated
  • Ousmane Dembele - FC Barcelona - 83 rated
  • Philippe Coutinho - FC Barcelona - 82 rated
  • Martin Odegaard - Arsenal - 82 rated
  • Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace - 82 rated
  • Jesus Corona - FC Porto - 82 rated
  • Marlos - Shakhtar Donetsk - 81 rated
  • Nani - Orlando City - 81 rated
  • Marcelo - Real Madrid - 80 rated
  • Eduardo Salvio - Boca Juniors - 80 rated
  • Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid - 80 rated
  • Antony - Ajax - 79 rated
  • Xherdan Shaqiri - Lyon - 79 rated
  • Allan Saint-Maximin - Newcastle United - 79 rated
  • David Neres - Ajax - 79 rated
  • Gelson Martins - AS Monaco - 78 rated
  • Quaresma - Vitoria Guimares - 77 rated
  • Igor Coronado - Al Ittihad - 76 rated
  • Ignacio Piatti - Racing Club - 75 rated
  • Ricardo Centurion - Velez Sarsfield - 75 rated
  • Cesinha - Daegu FC - 75 rated
  • Amine Harit - Marseille - 75 rated
  • Silas - VfB Stuttgart - 75 rated
  • Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati - 75 rated
  • Marcelino Moreno - Atlanta United FC - 74 rated
  • Alexandru Maxim - Gaziantep FK - 74 rated
  • Hernani - Levante UD - 74 rated
  • Jorge Carrascal - River Plate - 73 rated
  • Rayan Cherki - Olympique Lyonnais - 73 rated
  • Modou Barrow - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors - 71 rated
  • Chanathip Songkrasin - Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo - 71 rated
  • Aiden McGeady - Sunderland - 70 rated
  • Negueba - Incheon United - 69 rated
  • Gary Mackay-Steven - 67 rated
  • Talles Magno - New York City FC - 67 rated
  • Ilsinho - Philadelphia Union - 67 rated

Mbappe, Neymar and Ronaldo are the highest-rated players in FIFA 22 with five-star skills, with all three having been some of the most skilful players in FIFA throughout the last couple of years.

Angel Di Maria makes up the trio of PSG players with five-star skills, making Les Parisiens one of the most difficult teams to defend in FIFA 22.

Joao Felix is the highest-rated and only player from La Liga in the top nine players with five-star skills, but expect many other La Liga stars to have five-star skills in FIFA 22, such as Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

And the Premier League dominates the list, with Pogba, Thiago, Riyad Mahrez and Hakim Ziyech making up the top nine most skilful players in FIFA 22.

What do you make of the FIFA 22 top nine players with five-star skills? Let us know in the comments below!

FIFA 22 will be the latest game within EA's popular FIFA video game franchise, which will be released worldwide on Friday, October 1, 2021, with the game available on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia and PC.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

