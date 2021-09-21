House Oversight Committee to examine states' efforts to restrict abortion access
The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing to examine states' efforts to restrict abortion access, Democrats on the committee said Tuesday. The hearing is set for Sept. 30 and will focus on the spike in state-level anti-abortion laws and their health and economic impact on patients. According to the committee, the hearing will also examine possible federal legislative action to "protect and expand abortion rights and access."www.nbcnews.com
Comments / 4