The Utah Department of Health is now recommending high-risk individuals get a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. “Booster doses can prevent further hospitalizations and death for those individuals who are at highest risk for severe illness from COVID-19. ... Most Utahns do not need a booster at this time, but a booster can help add another layer of protection to those people at the highest risk of severe COVID-19,” Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist, said in a press release.

UTAH STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO