Walmart announced Wednesday it will hire 150,000 more workers in the United States, joining other large companies in staffing up ahead of the holiday shopping season. The nation's biggest private employer, Walmart said "most" of the new positions in its home market would be permanent, full-time roles spread across the country. The number comes on top of a previously announced plan to add 20,000 workers in supply chain roles. Walmart has 1.6 million employees in the United States. Other large companies, including Amazon, FedEx and Macy's have also announced huge hiring campaigns this fall as the pandemic accelerates a push towards greater e-commerce activity.

RETAIL ・ 9 HOURS AGO