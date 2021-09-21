CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks: Revisiting Pat Connaughton's 2020-21 goals

By Dalton Sell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-21 season served as somewhat of a redemption story for both Pat Connaughton and the Milwaukee Bucks. For Connaughton individually, everyone remembered his poor efforts against the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2020 postseason. He was nearly unplayable in the series as the Bucks got thrashed by the Heat, and many fans did not want him to return as he hit free agency. The Bucks had other plans as they inked Connaughton to a hefty three-year deal worth $18 million, which understandably angered fans at the time. Well, it seems safe to say that Connaughton has been worth every penny of that deal almost a year later.

