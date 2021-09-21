CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Access Point Financial forms strategic alliance with Pike Hill Lodging Partners

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccess Point Financial LLC, a direct lender and specialty finance company focused exclusively on the hospitality industry, has expanded its platform via the forming of a strategic relationship with Pike Hill Lodging Partners. The enhanced collaboration is set to provide industry professionals with access to the combined expertise of both organizations, while ensuring even greater flexibility in the ability to tailor financing to meet specific hoteliers’ needs, according to APF. Pike Hill cofounders Tim Peterson and Ankur Shah will join the company’s executive leadership team as managing directors and co-heads of capital markets and corporate development.

www.hotelbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelbusiness.com

Management companies merge to form Benchmark Pyramid

Two hotel and resort management companies have aligned forces, creating one powerhouse organization strategically positioned for the future of the global hospitality industry: Benchmark Pyramid. With a worldwide portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under management of more than $3 billion, the new company captures the passions and unique strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality, a celebrated leader in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties, and Pyramid Hotel Group, with its history of success across branded/franchise and resort properties. Benchmark Pyramid’s combined centers of excellence will make it the property manager and employer of choice as it delivers improved and accelerated results focused on service to owners and hotel guests.
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Terrapin Hospitality acquires K Partners

Hotel management company Terrapin Hospitality has acquired K Partners, a third-party hotel management company located in San Antonio. With the completion of the acquisition, Terrapin now has a portfolio of 70 managed properties comprising 7,335 rooms in 13 states from Oregon to Florida and New York. Terrapin and its affiliates have an ownership interest in 30 of the properties.
ECONOMY
hotelbusiness.com

3H Group and LBA Hospitality form strategic alliance

LBA Hospitality, based in Dothan, AL, and 3H Group, headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, announced the formation of their new strategic alliance, which empowers LBA Hospitality and 3H Group to enlarge their respective companies while remaining focused on expansion of their hotel management platform. As evident from historic accomplishments, both companies are leaders in hospitality management and development, and this alliance sets them up for continued success as they merge their shared vision and expertise, according to the companies.
DOTHAN, AL
Baltimore Business Journal

Best Places To Work: AltaVista Strategic Partners

AltaVista Strategic Partners is a full-service marketing agency with a female-dominated workforce. Working with clients in the contractor demographic, we grow, optimize, and create opportunities by strengthening their marketing strategy through digital and database marketing. We offer progressive solutions that help our clients expand sales, increase profitability, solve internal operational issues, and pursue a strategic acquisition. We provide them with the expertise to exceed their goals while also guiding them through the ever-changing economic cycles. Every year, the Baltimore Business Journal recognizes local businesses for their efforts in creating an exceptional workplace, and we are honored to be a finalist this year. The companies named in the BBJ’s Best Places to Work all showcase a positive work/life balance that potential employees are looking for. With COVID-19 running rampant in the last year and a half, millions were struggling to find work, some even quitting their jobs for other opportunities. During that time, we were lucky to retain our team while also continuing to grow. “Coming out of one of the most challenging years in our company’s history with an office full of happy employees is an accomplishment we are truly proud of,” stated Ray McLaughlin, managing partner of AltaVista. At AltaVista, we strive to create a culture of collaboration, open communication, and personal development. These values are demonstrated by each of our team members through honest communication, teamwork, and the drive to be the best that we can be. In just two years, AltaVista has grown by 55% and continues to welcome new team members. This growth was recognized on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which we had the honor of making for the fifth consecutive year. “Making the fastest-growing companies list was the last thing on our mind,” stated McLaughlin. “However, I would be remiss if I did not recognize our people and their dedication to exceed our clients’ expectations. The commitment our team has put forth over the past five years has prevailed in good times and in bad. We are incredibly fortunate.” We all faced struggles over the last year and a half, but with hard work and determination, we were able to grow and develop while meeting the needs of our clients.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Peterson
Auto Remarketing

700Credit & TradeVue form product alliance to help consumers & dealers

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Two firms that look to offer critical information to help potential vehicle buyers navigate the path toward financing now are working together. Officials from 700Credit — a leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and soft pull products — recently announced a product alliance with TradeVue, a web-based and mobile-ready vehicle appraisal tool.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Cisco Secure Receives Nutanix Technology Alliances New Partner of the Year Award

More Cloud Deployment Options for Secure Firewall Customers. Cisco Secure is a Nutanix Elevate Technical Alliances partner and is excited to have earned the 2021 Nutanix Technology Alliances New Partner of the Year award. This award recognizes the commitment of Cisco Secure and Nutanix to support the growing number of joint customers protecting Nutanix’s Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) with Cisco Secure Firewall.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Searchlight Capital Partners and BCI Announce Strategic Investment into Adams Outdoor Advertising

Adams Outdoor Advertising is one of the largest out-of-home media operators in the U.S. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”), a leading global private investment firm, in partnership with British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”), one of the largest asset managers in Canada, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for a strategic investment into Adams Outdoor Advertising (“Adams”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
thevalleyledger.com

Local Financial Professional Recognized for Top Performance by Royal Alliance Associates

Michael Fischer ranks among the top 120 financial advisors in the network. Fogelsville, PA (September 16, 2021) – Michael J. Fischer, CLU, ChFC, CASL, AIF, President and CEO of Client 1st Financial, a member of Royal Alliance Associates (RAA), recently qualified for the Royal Alliance Associates Royal Court, one of the highest honors that RAA bestows on financial professionals within their national network. Fischer qualified by ranking in the top 120 of all Royal Advisors throughout the country.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Strategic Alliance#Lodging#Apf#M A
martechseries.com

ShardSecure Expands Distribution with Strategic Channel Partners

ShardSecure®, the world’s most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, announced they have signed partnership agreements with Connect I.T., New England Safety Partners and T•Services in Brazil. The resellers join FiveSky, who signed on to sell ShardSecure’s solutions earlier this year, as well as D.C. Consulting and Red River.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Tx3 Services and Apexon Form Strategic Life Sciences Partnership

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Tx3 Services announced a new strategic partnership with Apexon this week. With decades of experience between these two organizations, a concerted effort will be applied to bring not only combined expertise to FDA-regulated organizations but also to provide market-leading solutions and services to enable digital transformation and streamline compliance in software quality for Life Sciences teams.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

CityFibre expands strategic alliance with Bechtel to support fibre roll-out acceleration

In the wake of receiving over £1.25bn of new investment, CityFibre has significantly extended and expanded its partnership with engineering, construction and project management firm Bechtel. CEO Greg Mesch told the recent Connected Britain conference that his company had taken fibre broadband to underserved areas of the country that had...
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

First Hospitality, The Georgetown Company form new platform targeting $1B investment in hotels

Hotel management and development company First Hospitality and The Georgetown Company, a developer and owner of commercial, retail and mixed-use properties nationwide, have revealed a new platform targeting $1 billion of investment in upscale and luxury hospitality properties nationwide. “We know that hospitality assets will inevitably see a strong rebound...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Envestnet | Yodlee Partners with Navy Federal Credit Union on Data Access Agreement for Improved Consumer Access to Financial Data

New agreement strengthens data protections for Navy Federal members, while bolstering overall data connectivity and reliability. Envestnet | Yodlee — a leading data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services — and Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) announced a data access agreement. This partnership will provide the framework for the credit union’s members to improve their overall financial wellness through more securely and effectively sharing their financial data with digital apps and experiences.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hotelbusiness.com

Sonesta debuts domestic launch of Sonesta Financing

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) has revealed the official launch of Sonesta Franchising, its expanded global hotel franchising organization. The debut of Sonesta Franchising in the U.S. includes its established Sonesta Hotels & Resorts and Sonesta ES Suites brands, along with recently introduced Sonesta Select and Sonesta Simply Suites brands. Sonesta’s continued rapid growth creates numerous options for current and future franchise partners.
INDUSTRY
biometricupdate.com

Imageware financial results provide strategic runway: biometrics stocks wrap

Imageware revenues increased by 29 percent to $942,000 for the second quarter of its fiscal 2021 on increases from biometric products and maintenance, according to an earnings call led by CEO Kristin Taylor. Taylor also introduced the company’s interim CFO Mike Shambach, who previously worked with Taylor at Qualcomm and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TravelDailyNews.com

Valor Hospitality Partners announces strategic partnership with CityBlue Hotels in East Africa

Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel management company announced their recent partnership with CityBlue Hotels, Africa’s fastest growing local hotel chain, owned by The Diar Group. Under a long-term arrangement, the new joint venture, to be called Valor Diar, will initially operate Divine Residences by CityBlue in Riverside, Nairobi...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy