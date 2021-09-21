Access Point Financial forms strategic alliance with Pike Hill Lodging Partners

AltaVista Strategic Partners is a full-service marketing agency with a female-dominated workforce. Working with clients in the contractor demographic, we grow, optimize, and create opportunities by strengthening their marketing strategy through digital and database marketing. We offer progressive solutions that help our clients expand sales, increase profitability, solve internal operational issues, and pursue a strategic acquisition. We provide them with the expertise to exceed their goals while also guiding them through the ever-changing economic cycles. Every year, the Baltimore Business Journal recognizes local businesses for their efforts in creating an exceptional workplace, and we are honored to be a finalist this year. The companies named in the BBJ’s Best Places to Work all showcase a positive work/life balance that potential employees are looking for. With COVID-19 running rampant in the last year and a half, millions were struggling to find work, some even quitting their jobs for other opportunities. During that time, we were lucky to retain our team while also continuing to grow. “Coming out of one of the most challenging years in our company’s history with an office full of happy employees is an accomplishment we are truly proud of,” stated Ray McLaughlin, managing partner of AltaVista. At AltaVista, we strive to create a culture of collaboration, open communication, and personal development. These values are demonstrated by each of our team members through honest communication, teamwork, and the drive to be the best that we can be. In just two years, AltaVista has grown by 55% and continues to welcome new team members. This growth was recognized on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which we had the honor of making for the fifth consecutive year. “Making the fastest-growing companies list was the last thing on our mind,” stated McLaughlin. “However, I would be remiss if I did not recognize our people and their dedication to exceed our clients’ expectations. The commitment our team has put forth over the past five years has prevailed in good times and in bad. We are incredibly fortunate.” We all faced struggles over the last year and a half, but with hard work and determination, we were able to grow and develop while meeting the needs of our clients.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO