San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan has announced his campaign to run for mayor of San Jose, with a promise to bring a “revolution of common sense.”. At a news conference Saturday at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, Mahan said he wants to utilize unused government land to end homelessness in San Jose. Budgeting existing funds and public land could lessen the costs of affordable housing costs, which can rack up costs up to $850,000 per door, he said.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO