CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Billie Eilish Teams With Nike on Sustainable Sneakers

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9tQS_0c3MRiKu00

Click here to read the full article.

Billie Eilish and Nike are teaming on a collection of sustainable sneakers .

The Grammy-winning artist has partnered with the sneaker giant on two Air Jordan styles that are 100 percent vegan and made from 20 percent recycled materials. The monochromatic sneakers come in a bright neon green and a tan color, two of Eilish’s signature hues.

More from WWD

“These are the best shape with everything; with pants, with shorts, with skirts and with dresses. I love these shoes and and I love the way they make your legs look,” Eilish said about the sneakers in a video for Nike . “I love how they make you feel. You can kind of do anything in them. They’re gender-neutral, which I really love and you can be whoever and whatever you want in these, and with any shoe, because that’s your right and that’s the thing I would always talk about with shoes.”

The Nike sneakers’ colors are an homage to Eilish’s career. For her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” the singer became known for her neon green hair and matching loungewear outfits. Her style has since evolved for her recently released sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” and incorporated a more neutral color scheme, as well as a new bleached blonde hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

“This color, it’s a stupid old me thing I guess,” Eilish explained. “I really wanted to kind of have almost an ode to myself in an appreciative way and a kind of sentimental way that this was me for a while.”

The sneakers also feature Eilish’s stick-figure logo, which she’s used on her own merchandise, that she drew when she was 14 years old.

For Eilish, it was important to incorporate sustainability into the collaboration . Last year, Eilish partnered with H&M on a sustainable merchandise collection and teamed with Nike for this year’s Earth Day for a content series.

“We worked really hard on making [the sneakers] all 100 percent vegan,” Eilish said. “No leather, no animal anything. We used over 20 percent recycled material, which is so dope to me. You can make cool s–t and you don’t have to be wasteful.”

She also just attended her first Met Gala, which she co-chaired, in a custom Oscar de la Renta peach-colored ballgown . Eilish went with the design house for her Met Gala look after the brand announced earlier this year that it would be going fur-free.

Eilish’s Nike Air Jordan sneaker collection will be available starting Sept. 27 on her merchandise website and on Sept. 30 on Nike’s website.

READ MORE HERE:

Billie Eilish’s Style Evolution

Billie Eilish Covers Rolling Stone ‘Hot Issue’

Billie Eilish Launches Kids Clothing Line

Comments / 3

Related
theeverygirl.com

Nike Just Dropped a Trendsetting Campaign With Serena Williams

There’s hardly a more recognizable or significant athlete than Serena Williams, who has dominated both on the tennis court and as an entrepreneur for as long as most of us can remember. She’s dabbled in the fashion world with her launch of S by Serena, but she’s now shifting gears, with the launch of an inclusive campaign with Nike that’s been a long time coming—and that’s guaranteed to sell out.
APPAREL
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
People

Billie Eilish's Glamorous 2021 Met Gala Look Was Inspired by Her Favorite Barbie Doll

"I've always wanted to do this," Eilish said of attending her first Met Gala. "I was just scared and didn't feel comfortable in my skin." The songstress, 19, made her debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, and she did not disappoint. Eilish switched up her signature grunge-inspired style in a major way, arriving in a peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown with off-the-shoulder tulle details and a long train flowing behind her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
talesbuzz.com

Billie Eilish says she lost followers over her changing style

Not all of Billie Eilish’s fans were supportive of her style switch-up. The pop star, 19, opened up about her changing aesthetic in Elle’s October 2021 cover story, revealing that she lost followers when she started sporting more skin-baring styles in her Instagram posts. “People hold on to these memories...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Reacts To Losing Thousands Of Followers For Being More 'Provocative' On Social Media

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Billie Eilish has had a massively transformative year. She released a new album, Happier Than Ever, and has recently started playing massive shows for the first time since her 2020 tour was cut short due to the pandemic. Ahead of releasing her album over summer, the Grammy-winning singer decided to change a few things about her image, and the reaction was viral. Now, she shared some thoughts on losing followers for her more "provocative."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Sustainability#Oscar De La Renta#Nike Air Jordan
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Will Release With Special Packaging

Now revealed to be part of Jordan Brand‘s upcoming Holiday 2021 Retro collection, new imagery reveals that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred” will be arriving will special packaging. Coming in full family sizing, the shoe is constructed of patent leather to express the familiar two-tone “Bred” look....
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish Says Career "Is Not Fun Right Now," Blames Media For Lack Of Confidence

If there is anyone who knows the perils of growing up in the industry, it is Drew Barrymore. She has been a superstar since she was a child and grew up in a family where both her parents and grandparents were uber-famous in their generations. Barrymore has battled substance abuse and was smoking and partying in her early teens, so it was fitting that she sat down with Billie Eilish as they discussed the singer's transition into adulthood while in the spotlight.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at Global Citizen Live in Embellished Jumpsuit and Sleek Leather Boots

Jennifer Lopez returned to New York City in sparkling style for Global Citizen Live. The “Jenny From the Block” singer took the stage for a performance in a custom jumpsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. The black one-piece garment featured swirling gold embroidery on its bodice and sides, as well as a deep neckline. Lopez briefly paired the look with a flowing printed robe and sparkling gold baseball cap, as well. When it came to shoes, Lopez opted for a pair of classic black boots. The leather style featured a knee-length height, as well as rounded toes and heels that appeared to total...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Goes Back to Her Signature Oversized Look at Governors Ball in an Airbrushed T-Shirt and White Nike Sneakers

Lately, Billie Eilish has been upping her fashion game, experimenting with vintage boudoir looks (and blonde locks) and gracing the Met Gala in an Oscar de la Renta tulle gown with a train that spanned the museum’s steps. But this weekend, the singer-songwriter returned to the aesthetic that originally established her as a contrarian fashion icon and a breakthrough music artist.  The “Bad Guy” singer performed at the Governors Ball Music Festival Friday in New York City. For the much-anticipated appearance, Eilish graced the stage in a white airbrushed t-shirt and matching white printed shorts, a look that goes back to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Sole Collector

Drake Shares a New Colorway of His Unreleased Nike Sneaker

While we await word on a launch date for Drake’s upcoming Nike Hot Step Air Terra sneaker, new colorways of the sporty model continue to surface. This time, Drizzy took to Instagram with a look at the shoe in a bold black and yellow colorway. The shoe’s ribbed leather upper features 3M reflecting piping and detailing, and the top-down view showcases light blue NOCTA-branded insoles. We’ve previously seen in the Hot Step Air Terra in all-white, all-black, and snakeskin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inputmag.com

Nike honors Latino Heritage Month with an insane Air Max 90 sneaker

Between Latino Heritage Month and Día de Muertos, Nike is going to have a busy few months for sneakers celebrating the culture. Just last week, the brand released a three pack of “Lucha Libre”-themed sneakers, and now the Swoosh is preparing to drop yet another Air Max 90 as part of its LHM lineup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billie Eilish’s Suit Shimmers With Retro-Inspired Gucci Sandals at the James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Billie Eilish wore an emblematic look for the red carpet premiere of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die.” For the star-studded event, the “Bad Guy” singer donned a shimmery shirt with gold buttons and matching pants with gold jewelry. She added a pair of Gucci platform sandals featuring matelassé leather, the iconic Gucci’s monogram, an ankle buckle closure and a platform sole for a unique retro feel. While Eilish is known for her signature oversized ensembles, this time she opted for more elegant attire and elevated footwear style. The outfit was complemented with a stack of rings, bee-shaped earrings...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Stella McCartney Changes up the Sneaker Game With Sustainable Reclypse Trainers

Stella McCartney is further expanding its sustainability efforts with an eco-friendly sneaker silhouette dubbed the Reclypse. The upper is innovated with recycled polyester accompanied by lining made from ECONYL® regenerated nylon sourced from post-consumer waste like fishing nets and carpets. Being 100% cruelty-free, the kicks are crafted with vegan leather on the panels contrasted with mesh. The sides are stamped with the Stella logo, while the tongue reads: “Suitable for vegans.” Arriving in four vibrant colorways, the handmade design fuses flamboyance with sporty aesthetics. Rounding out the shoes are the chunky plant-based sole inspired by utilitarian hiking boots.
ENVIRONMENT
1029thebuzz.com

Billie Eilish Says She Struggles With Self-Confidence

Billie Eilish says she struggles with her own self-confidence. In an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress told Eilish that she understood a lot of what she was going through because of her own early success. Eilish said that even though she’s always been very strong-willed and honest,...
CELEBRITIES
popwrapped.com

Singer Billie Eilish collabs with Nike Jordans

While Billie Eilish is fresh off her VMA win where she won “Video For Good”, she isn’t stopping or holding back on her other talents. Through Eilish’s haunting vocals and melancholy pop beats, she captured the hearts of many fans. But she isn’t stopping there. The artist who dropped “Happier...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy