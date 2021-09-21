CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Protects Insurance Coverage for 325,000 Northern California Wildfire Survivors

By Kym Kemp
mendofever.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the California Department of Insurance:. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara today ordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage for more than 325,000 policyholders who have been affected by devastating Northern California wildfires across 22 counties. This Order protects those living within the perimeter or adjoining ZIP Code of a declared wildfire disaster regardless of whether they suffered a loss, including the Dixie, Caldor, River, Tamarack, Antelope, McFarland, Monument, Fly, and Cache fires.

