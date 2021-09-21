Baldwin-Whitehall superintendent looks forward to successful school year

Students in Baldwin-Whitehall School District got an extra 24 hours of summer vacation — though they couldn’t exactly go outside and enjoy it.

School was scheduled to begin Sept. 1, the same day that remnants from Hurricane Ida slammed the region, causing heavy flooding, impassable roads and school closures.

“The weather and road conditions compromised our ability to get staff and students to school safely,” said Superintendent Randal Lutz. “Prior to the arrival of hurricane aftermath, we had growing concerns about having students standing at bus stops during uncertain conditions.

“My drive to the bus garage was pretty rough, which was a first indicator and more critically, the regional road closures reported increased our complexities for getting employees to work safely from many different areas around the city.”

So, the first day for students in Baldwin-Whitehall School District was Sept. 2.

“Being back to interacting with friends and one another, it really is something very special,” Lutz said. “The district had a great first day of school across all buildings. The excitement and interactions among the students were wonderful to experience.”

Lutz is excited about the coming school year, despite the bumps that have taken place during the past year and a half of the pandemic.

“The important thing to remember is that we have the power to make our educational experience whatever we want it to be. This is true whether we’re learning side by side in class or remotely, whether you’re teaching students from a curriculum or coaching them in sports and activities, and whether you’re an active student or a supportive member of our greater district community,” Lutz said.

“No matter who you are, you help create the educational experience for yourself and for everyone around you. By working together, we can turn those optimistic visions into reality, and I hope to make this school year an exceptional experience that our district will never forget.”