2022 Acura RDX Gets More Tech And NSX Paint

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Acura has been hogging the spotlight of late, revealing the NSX Type S and teasing an all-new Integra, but the brand is not quite done with unveiling new stuff. That new stuff includes SUVs like the RDX, a vehicle that we hailed last year as a return to form for Acura. The effort that the brand has put into the RDX is clear, with it becoming the best-selling SUV in its segment since 2006. But like everything, the Acura RDX must now be upgraded and enhanced for the 2022 model year, and that's exactly what the luxury brand has done, promising more standard tech, a quieter cabin, better handling dynamics, and more.

