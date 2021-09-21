What is Thayer Munford’s status for Ohio State football’s game against Akron?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football does not yet know if it will have four-year offensive line starter Thayer Munford for Saturday’s game against Akron. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day repeated Tuesday what he said after Saturday’s game against Tulsa — that the fifth-year senior’s injury is not believed to be long term. Munford left the game with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. He was helped off the field then taken to the locker room. He did not return in the Buckeyes’ 41-20 victory.