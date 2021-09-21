Stray bullets hit daycare when gunfire erupts during child custody exchange
SOUTHFIELD, MI – Two bullets went through a childcare center window when gunfire erupted during a child custody exchange Monday morning in Southfield, WXYZ Detroit reports. Southfield Police officers responded around 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, to reports of shots fired at Sapphire Apartments. The incident stemmed from a child custody exchange and dispute between the child’s father and the mother’s boyfriend. Shots were fired as one of the men followed the other in their vehicles.www.mlive.com
