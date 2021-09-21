CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southfield, MI

Stray bullets hit daycare when gunfire erupts during child custody exchange

By Justine Lofton
MLive
MLive
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTHFIELD, MI – Two bullets went through a childcare center window when gunfire erupted during a child custody exchange Monday morning in Southfield, WXYZ Detroit reports. Southfield Police officers responded around 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, to reports of shots fired at Sapphire Apartments. The incident stemmed from a child custody exchange and dispute between the child’s father and the mother’s boyfriend. Shots were fired as one of the men followed the other in their vehicles.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Police investigate death of infant in Midland County

GREENDALE TWP, MI — Midland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an infant. About 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, Midland County Central Dispatch received a call from a Greendale Township resident regarding an unconscious and unbreathing 7-month-old boy. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the residence. The...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southfield, MI
Cars
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Southfield, MI
Detroit, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Tractor driver thrown, critically injured in crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 40-year-old Sparta man was critically injured Wednesday, Sept. 29, when he was thrown from his tractor when it was hit by a vehicle. The other driver, a 40-year-old Coopersville woman, was seriously injured. The crash was reported at 7:09 a.m. on Gooding Street, east of...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Bullets#Child Custody#Stray#Mi#Wxyz Detroit#Childtime Day Care
MLive

Body of missing Northern Michigan teen found buried

The body of a missing Northern Michigan teen was found buried in the backyard of an Alpena-area home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, officials said. Brynn Bills, 18, had been missing since early August. What was a missing person case is now a suspicious death investigation, Michigan State Police announced Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Three Michigan men get prison for carjacking Lyft driver

DETROIT – Three men have been sentenced for their role in the carjacking of a Lyft driver in Detroit. Marquel Bazemore, 20, Jesse Evans, 21 and Joseph Shade-Hubbard, 21, all of Detroit, all received prison sentences, Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin announced on Tuesday. Bazemore will spend 96 months in federal prison, Evans 114 months and Shade-Hubbard 120 months.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Kalamazoo Gazette

Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo encampment hours before city deadline for residents to leave

KALAMAZOO, MI — Firefighters from Kalamazoo and Comstock Township responded to reports of an active fire at Kalamazoo’s largest homeless encampment Wednesday afternoon. Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising high above the tree line from across the city of Kalamazoo, shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, just hours before the time in which residents were told they had to vacate the property near the intersection of Ampersee and Hotop avenues.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Body of 71-year-old fisherman found in Upper Peninsula lake

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI – The body of a 71-year-old fisherman has been found in an Upper Peninsula lake. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Manistique Post were called to Kennedy Lake in Schoolcraft County’s Germfask Township on Monday afternoon. Police arrived on scene and found the body of Philip Brow, who was last seen fishing on Sept. 26.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy