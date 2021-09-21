CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craigslist Find: 1972 Chevelle SS Big Block

By Steven Symes
How much would you pony up for this classic?

It’s not every day you run across an all-original 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS with the 402ci Big Block V8. That’s exactly what we tracked down on Craigslist for the Sacramento, California area and wanted to share with you all. Opinions will definitely vary on what this classic American muscle car is worth, but we’re not going to tell you what to think, only present what we know and let you decide if this is a worthwhile investment or not.

Check out a crazy restomod 1966 Chevelle here.

Not everyone is a fan of the 1972 Chevelle, with many preferring the 1970 if not the 1966 or other model years. The reasoning is varied on this one, with some thinking the first-generation Chevelles were the best-looking of the bunch by far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDyzs_0c3MPRLr00

Others look at the specs for the 1972 model year, comparing them to 1971, 1970, or 1969 specs while scoffing. The thing you have to keep in mind is how horsepower was measured starting with the 1972 model year changed, so the ratings dipped. Also, with changes in government regulations, power from muscle cars dropped as pollution and fuel economy worries swept over the nation. You can argue with other enthusiasts about whether or not this means the ’72 Chevelle is a dog or not all day long, but some people still feel lucky enough to own these machines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teHiD_0c3MPRLr00

The question is, would you shell out the $59,000 being asked for this particular car. The claim is it’s only had 2 owners and is numbers-matching original. We can’t confirm any of that is true, but assuming it is, does that make it worth that chunk of change?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEtqr_0c3MPRLr00

Not only does this Chevelle have the mighty 402, bolted behind it is a 4-speed transmission and a Hurst 12-bolt posi, according to the ad. The seller claims there’s zero rust, which as a California car that’s believable. From the photos, everything from the paint to the factory gauges looks incredibly good for not having been restored. On the listing, the mileage is listed at 99,000 which must be a placeholder, so there might not be an accurate reading on that.

So what do you think of this classic Chevy? Is it worth that much money or is there something which makes it not so desirable?

Check out this 1972 Chevelle’s listing right here.

