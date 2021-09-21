CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook to launch portable version of Portal video chat device

By Elizabeth Culliford
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bxAg_0c3MPBTT00
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday announced two new models of its Portal video calling devices, including its first portable version.

The social media company also said it was testing with several U.S. companies a service for businesses to remotely manage Portal work accounts and devices.

Facebook has not provided specific sales numbers on Portal, but a spokeswoman said there had been increased sales and usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, through which many companies shifted to remote working and more people stayed at home under lockdown measures. Facebook makes the vast majority of its money from digital ads.

The company, which is under scrutiny from global regulators and lawmakers over its approach to user safety, privacy and content across its services, launched its first line of Portals in 2018. The smart-display devices, one of Facebook's forays into selling hardware, let users make video calls, with cameras that automatically follow users around a room.

Updates in the new models announced on Tuesday included a "household mode," allowing users to share a Portal and control others' access to their contacts and apps, and a way to watch TV through the product with others who are not using a Portal device.

Facebook said the portable Portal Go will cost $199 and the large-screen Portal+, the latest generation of the product, will cost $349. Both will begin shipping on Oct. 19.

Facebook also said it would start adding support for Microsoft Teams in Portal in December.

The company reported $497 million in non-advertising revenue in the second quarter of 2021, which it attributed mainly to sales of its Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets. Facebook last month launched a test of a VR remote work app where Quest 2 users can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Headsets#Video Chat#Portals#Media Company#Microsoft Teams#Oculus#Vr#The Thomson Reuters Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Liliputing

Facebook Portal Go is a 10 inch smart display with a battery for use anywhere

Facebook’s new Portal Go is a smart display with a 10 inch HD display, support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, and a 12MP wide-angle smart camera for video calls. It’s also one of the first smart displays to feature a built-in battery, which means you aren’t tethered to one location. You can pick up the Portal Go and use it in another room in your house or pack it up and take it with you on vacation, to work, or anywhere else. The Portal Go is up for pre-order for $199 and it will be available starting October 19.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Facebook Portal range gets a portable and big screen addition

Mark Zuckerberg took to the social network today to introduce two new Portal devices. The new Portal Go and Portal+. These add to the existing Portal smart screen and Portal TV devices. The new Portal+ is a direct replacement for the current 15.6-inch vertical format version. Portal was first introduced...
TECHNOLOGY
Tidbits

Center Stage Keeps You in the Video Chat Frame

Apple makes a smart speaker, the HomePod mini, but not a “smart display” similar to those sold by Amazon, Google, and Facebook that add a screen for visual information and video calls. I once lamented this. How cool would it be to have a HomePod with a touchscreen, working like...
ELECTRONICS
inavateonthenet.net

Facebook introduces Portal for Business service

Facebook has unveiled a business service for its Portal video-calling device, Portal for Business, designed for small/medium sized businesses with remote workers. Portal for Business allows users to use the Portal’s video calling and collaboration tools to create and manage Facebook work accounts, a new kind of Portal account type that will be available for a number of Facebook work products over the year.
INTERNET
gadgethacks.com

Facebook Makes Portal Portable, Upgrades Portal Plus, & Adds Microsoft Teams

With the arrival of Facebook Ray-Ban Stories smartglasses commanding the recent spotlight, the tech world acted like it forgot about Facebook's first foray in consumer hardware — the Portal line of video calling devices. Well, this is how Facebook reminds you about Portal, with two new models and a deeper...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Ocular Solution brings video chat to the customer journey

According to Moya, COVID-19 made it obvious that live chat and chatbots were not enough, as people were still hoping to interact face-to-face with customer agents — just like they do offline. This is what Ocular Solution, which participated in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt, is hoping to solve in...
SOFTWARE
stockxpo.com

Facebook to Pause Work on Instagram Kids Version

Facebook Inc. plans to pause work on its Instagram Kids platform, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said Monday. The social-media app had been developing a version for children that would be ad free and allow parents to monitor their children’s activity.
INTERNET
xda-developers

If you use Google Chrome, a zero-day vulnerability in Portals means you should update immediately

If you use Google Chrome, you should update immediately. A zero-day security flaw was fixed as a part of Chrome 94.0.4606.61, which was released as an emergency update for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The exploit has been assigned the CVE ID CVE-2021-37973, though the company has withheld information about the exploit until the majority of users have updated. The update is rolling out on the stable channel now, and users should update as soon as they can. To check your Chrome version, click the overflow menu in the top right, go to “more”, and click “help”. It will say the Chrome version that you have installed, and will also install the latest available to you.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Amazon launches kids-oriented video-calling device

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon introduced a couple of new products this week, including a rather unusual device aimed at children: Amazon Glow. It can be used as an interactive projector or video-calling device and costs $250 (for a limited time).
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Amazon unveils 'science fiction' robot that can patrol homes

Amazon revealed a camera-equipped home robot Tuesday that users can deploy to patrol their houses, a device that one of the project's developers said was making science fiction a reality. The tech giant cheered the "Astro" robot as a breakthrough for security and convenience, but digital watchdogs raised concerns for potential risks to people's most private moments at home. Astro is a roughly two-foot (60 centimeters) tall and 20-pound (nine kilograms) device that can map out a house floor plan and obey commands to go to a specific place to take a closer look with its telescoping camera. "Now when you are away, you can use it to proactively patrol your home and investigate activity," Amazon executive Dave Limp said in a product launch clip.
ELECTRONICS
idownloadblog.com

Facebook launches Reels on Facebook for all users in the U.S.

It has been over a year since Facebook revealed that Instagram was launching its own TikTok-style competitor. That feature is called Reels, and, as you can imagine, it’s all about creating short-form video set to some (popular ?) music. And now the feature is going wide. Today, Facebook has announced...
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy