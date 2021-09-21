CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Site Tracks How Phoenix is Spending $198M in ARPA Funding

 9 days ago
​​The City of Phoenix has launched its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) website. On June 8, 2021, the City Council approved the $198 million ARPA Strategic Plan and since then, departments have been working diligently to prepare programs and provide much needed services to the community. These federal funds are intended to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 emergency.

On September 7, 2021, City Council approved the ARPA Utility and Rental Assistance Program, allocating $4 million to enhance the existing Emergency Rental Assistance Program, $5 million to initiate the Deferred Payment Arrangement Recovery Program, and $1 million for the Landlord Incentive Program. On September 21, 2021, City Council is set to approve several ARPA programs that were requested to return for further discussion.

The ARPA website serves as a tool to provide transparency to the public of how the City is spending the federal dollars. The website includes program summary information, allocations, expenditures, and will be updated to include performance measures and corresponding website links. Users have the ability to view ARPA information by investment area or users can drill down deeper to each program. The website will be updated frequently to ensure the most up to date information and data is available.

