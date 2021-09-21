Billie Eilish Designs 2 Pairs of Air Jordan Sneakers: ‘It Was Such an Incredible and Surreal Experience’
Kickin’ it! Billie Eilish is taking her love for sneakers to a whole new level. The 19-year-old singer has teamed up with Nike to create two pairs of Air Jordans. “I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! I’ve always loved @jumpman and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material),” she captioned her Instagram post.www.usmagazine.com
Comments / 0