Billie Eilish Designs 2 Pairs of Air Jordan Sneakers: ‘It Was Such an Incredible and Surreal Experience’

By Samantha Holender
US Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKickin’ it! Billie Eilish is taking her love for sneakers to a whole new level. The 19-year-old singer has teamed up with Nike to create two pairs of Air Jordans. “I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! I’ve always loved @jumpman and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material),” she captioned her Instagram post.

www.usmagazine.com

Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
Yardbarker

Billie Eilish is debuting her own Air Jordan silhouettes, and they're '100% vegan'

"i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!!" Eilish captioned her Instagram post, which has garnered more than 8.5 million likes. "i've always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with more than 20% recycled material). both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! heheheeee"
wfav951.com

Billie Eilish Says She Struggles With Self-Confidence

Billie Eilish says she struggles with her own self-confidence. In an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress told Eilish that she understood a lot of what she was going through because of her own early success. Eilish said that even though she’s always been very strong-willed and honest,...
Billie Eilish
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Will Release With Special Packaging

Now revealed to be part of Jordan Brand‘s upcoming Holiday 2021 Retro collection, new imagery reveals that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred” will be arriving will special packaging. Coming in full family sizing, the shoe is constructed of patent leather to express the familiar two-tone “Bred” look....
Time

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is a unique soul, with a voice, style and attitude all unapologetically her own. I first met Billie at the Grammys this year. She had already achieved worldwide stardom, which might make some people have airs about them, but not Billie. She was so real and laid-back, even though her personality is so big. She is a rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretenses. I knew I had found a kindred spirit that night. One who is strong, but still learning and still growing. A woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Goes Back to Her Signature Oversized Look at Governors Ball in an Airbrushed T-Shirt and White Nike Sneakers

Lately, Billie Eilish has been upping her fashion game, experimenting with vintage boudoir looks (and blonde locks) and gracing the Met Gala in an Oscar de la Renta tulle gown with a train that spanned the museum’s steps. But this weekend, the singer-songwriter returned to the aesthetic that originally established her as a contrarian fashion icon and a breakthrough music artist.  The “Bad Guy” singer performed at the Governors Ball Music Festival Friday in New York City. For the much-anticipated appearance, Eilish graced the stage in a white airbrushed t-shirt and matching white printed shorts, a look that goes back to...
The Independent

Billie Eilish interrupts concert to call out security for not ‘paying attention’ to apparent incident

Billie Eilish interrupted her performance at The Governors Ball in the US to call out security for failing to “pay attention” to an apparent disruption.The “bad guy” singer played to a large crowd at The Governors Ball music festival on Randall’s Island in New York City over the weekend.During her headline set on Friday (24 September), Eilish paused her performance of her 2021 single “everything i wanted” to criticise the event’s security team.The moment was captured on video and uploaded to Twitter.“Security, why aren’t you paying attention? Like, for real,” said the 19-year-old who proceeded to point to a...
hotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Gets Official Images: Release Details

Billie Eilish has been a style icon of sorts for the younger generation and as a result of her success, she has been able to secure herself a collaboration with the likes of Jordan Brand. Jumpman is one of the biggest entities in sneakers, and in just a few weeks, she will get her own Air Jordan 1 KO, as well as an all-new Air Jordan 15.
popwrapped.com

Singer Billie Eilish collabs with Nike Jordans

While Billie Eilish is fresh off her VMA win where she won “Video For Good”, she isn’t stopping or holding back on her other talents. Through Eilish’s haunting vocals and melancholy pop beats, she captured the hearts of many fans. But she isn’t stopping there. The artist who dropped “Happier...
Sourcing Journal

Nike Taps Gen Z Star Billie Eilish for Slime-Green Vegan Jordans

Supply-chain hiccups seem to be delaying Nike’s launch with the pop star, whose collab includes a second sneaker evoking “Kanye vibes.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Gives the Air Jordan 1 KO a Bold New Makeover

Jordan Brand has an eye-catching Air Jordan 1 KO style coming soon, and the latest shoe was designed with the help of Billie Eilish. After images of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab surfaced yesterday, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter and the sportswear brand have an all-green Air Jordan 1 KO collab on the way. Much like the collaborative Jordan 15, Eilish’s take on the Jordan 1 KO wears a monochromatic neon green color scheme including on the durable canvas upper. In addition, the shoe also features Eilish’s signature Bloshsh logo on the tongue tag, which replaces the traditional Nike Air branding...
manofmany.com

Sneaker News #40 – Air Jordan 1 Captures the Rawness of a Prototype

Welcome to Sneakers News #40. It’s another week of pairing nostalgic re-releases with brand new collaborations and silhouettes led by Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Prototype. Taking a break from nostalgia releases, the Prototype is one of the Air Jordan 1’s more boundary-pushing releases of the year caputing the ethos of an actual prototype sneaker. Nike is over-delivering this week with comebacks of the Free Run 2 and Air Max BW too. Elsewhere, adidas is celebrating the 25th James Bond film, Converse is innovating with Paria and New Balance is testing new territory with Jaden Smith.
inputmag.com

Travis Scott and Nike are working on more hyped Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers

Travis Scott is continuing his reign as king of collaborations with yet another Nike sneaker. Complete with the rapper’s signature reverse Swooshes, more Air Jordan 1 Low shoes are set to drop next year — the color schemes and drop dates have yet to be announced. Still, just the mention...
One Green Planet

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike to Launch Vegan Air Jordans

Billie Eilish has made headlines again in the vegan community as she teams up with Nike to create vegan Air Jordans. The vegan celebrity showed off the two air Jordan designs, one neon green and the other beige, on her Instagram. Both designs are completely vegan and are made with over 20% recycled materials.
1063radiolafayette.com

Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Air Jordan Collection

Billie Eilish announced her collaboration with Nike. The first design is a lime green Air Jordan 1 KO, complete with her logo on the tongue of the show. The other is a tan pair of Jordan 15s, which is the singers favorite Air Jordan’s. Both designs will be available in...
hypebeast.com

Billie Eilish's 100% Vegan Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 Collabs are Planted Into This Week's Best Footwear Drops

The seasons are on the brink of transitioning from Summer to Fall, and to ring in the time of the year where the breeze settles in and the leaves start to transition colors, various sportswear brands have readied a new assortment of footwear drops. Over the next seven days, we’re going to see a stacked pile of hot ticket launches from the likes of Jordan Brand,
