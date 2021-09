New Data: Almost 25% of US Cross-Border Remittance Senders Use Crypto. Nearly one-quarter of U.S. consumers who send cross-border remittances are using cryptocurrency to avoid high costs and slow processing times. The findings are reported in the Digital Currency Shift: The Cross-Border Remittances Report, a PYMNTS and Stellar Development Foundation collaboration, which surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers about why they use crypto to send money to family and friends across borders and who they trust to enable those payments to receivers.

