CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Slipknot announce Knotfest Finland with Nightwish, BMTH and more

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Slipknot planning a huge summer in Europe next year, the band have just made things eeeeeven bigger with the announcement of their inaugural Knotfest Finland. The band have recruited (so far) Nightwish, Bring Me The Horizon, Arch Enemy, Stam1na and Blind Channel for the event, which takes place in Turku from August 12 – 13. Presumably more artists will be added in the future, so keep your eyes peeled.

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Des Moines

Slipknot returns to Iowa for Knotfest

Knotfest — Slipknot's giant metal music festival — is drawing in 30,000 fans from around the world to the National Balloon Classic field just outside Indianola this Saturday. To put it into perspective: Wells Fargo Arena's capacity is 16,000. Indianola's population? 15,000. Why it matters: Iowa is a seemingly odd...
IOWA STATE
metalinjection

This SLIPKNOT & MAROON 5 Mashup Is Terrible, But Catchy

William Maranci Mashups is back with a mashup of the vocals from Slipknot's "Before I Forget" and the instrumental backing of "Harder to Breathe" by Maroon 5. The result is a weirdly jazzy version of nü-metal that I hope we never hear again. It's really well done, though. Slipknot's will...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Second Generation Slipknot Band Vended Debut “Asylum”

Second generation Slipknot band Vended have released their debut single, “Asylum“. The band are notably fronted by Griffin Taylor, the son of Slipknot, etc. frontman Corey Taylor, while Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, handles the drumming. Guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki and bassist Jeramiah Pugh complete their ranks.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Watch Vended (Featuring Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Perform at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

With new music just released last week, Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown, performed over the weekend at Knotfest Iowa. The group is fronted by Griffin Taylor, with drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki rounding out their lineup and for some in attendance it was an introduction to the upstart band's live promise.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Kerrang

Architects announce intimate October headline shows

Following their set at ALT+LDN in August, Architects have announced that they’ll be hitting the road next month for a string of intimate UK shows. The Brighton metal heroes will be performing at smaller venues than usual in October at some generally lesser-visited towns and cities, taking on rooms in Coventry, Oxford, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Brighton. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 25.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Watch Randy Blythe of Lamb of God join Gojira for “Backbone” at Knotfest Iowa

Gojira took the stage, Saturday night, at the Iowa Knotfest in front of a sold out crowd! During their performance of “Backbone,” Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe joined them in performing what seems to be his favorite song by the band. Blythe has performed the song with them numerous times over the years. This time we have fan footage of the incident for you to check out down there.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Slipknot: Here’s the setlist from their Knotfest Roadshow tour

Last night (September 28), Slipknot​’s huge Knotfest Roadshow with Killswitch Engage, FEVER 333 and Code Orange kicked off at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois. And after a couple of massive festival dates to get them warmed up over the past few weeks, the headliners unleashed a typically...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Bank Arts Center#Ruoff Music Center#Knotfest Finland#Bmth#Blind Channel#Wi#Xfinity Center#Xfinity Theatre 10#Bb T Pavilion 13 Bristow#S T Bank Music Park#Pnc Music Pavilion 19#Midflorida Credit Union#Ga#Ameris Bank#Ar#Walmart#Ak Chin Pavilion
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
kniakrls.com

Knotfest Bringing 30,000 Visitors to Indianola Today

Over 30,000 concert-goers will visit Indianola today for Knotfest, featuring Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, and Tech N9ne among others. Concert Director of Operations Rich Ramos tells KNIA News buses will be routed east of town to help reduce traffic, but despite the public transport options there will be extra cars on the roads.
INDIANOLA, IA
qrockonline.com

Win Tickets to Knotfest

Listen to Dawn in the afternoons all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Knotfest Roadshow!. She will be giving them away every afternoon with the 4 o’clock 4play. Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange Tuesday, September 28th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!
ENTERTAINMENT
WOOD

More shows announced at Soaring Eagle Casino this winter!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino has added so many great shows to their fall and winter concert lineup! New on the lineup is The Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies coming up on December 17th – those tickets go on sale September 18th at 9am. First up is the...
EAGLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Music
who13.com

Knotfest draws thousands of heavy metal fans to Indianola

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Iowa is the center of the heavy metal universe on Saturday, and local legends Slipknot are the reason why. Thousands of heavy metal fans flocked to Indianola for Knotfest, a music festival organized by Slipknot. Around 30,000 people were expected to attend the festival at the National...
INDIANOLA, IA
Kerrang

Nirvana: Nevermind 30 anniversary editions announced

As Nevermind turns a whopping 30 years old tomorrow (September 24), several new Nirvana releases have been confirmed!. The band’s iconic second album has been newly remastered for its three-decade anniversary, with a range of different formats of the album arriving from November 12. The Super Deluxe Edition will include...
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

2000trees Festival announces more bands for 2022

UK based festival 2000trees has announced more acts for their 2022 festival. IDLES, Pup, Bob Vylan, Chubby and The Gang, and Lande Hekt are among the new bands announced. The festival announced their first wave lineup earlier this year. 2000trees will take place July 6-10, 2022 at Upcote Farm in Gloucestershire. See the list of new additions below.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ energetic new song, Hard Skool

After separate teasers from Slash and Axl Rose, Guns N’ Roses have finally dropped an official studio version of their sort-of new song, Hard Skool!. Just like August’s ABSUЯD, the track was written during the infamously long-running Chinese Democracy sessions (only this one was apparently also leaked online in the summer of 2019), and had a totally different working title: Jackie Chan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Kerrang

Laura Jane Grace: My life in 10 songs

Of all the legendary names nestled within the pages of Born To Run, the autobiography of one Bruce Springsteen, it is Against Me! upon whom the The Boss lavishes the greatest praise. For anyone who hasn’t heard any of the group’s seven studio albums, or the solo work of its founding member Laura Jane Grace, this is surely as strong a recommendation as any.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy