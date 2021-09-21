Slipknot announce Knotfest Finland with Nightwish, BMTH and more

Gojira took the stage, Saturday night, at the Iowa Knotfest in front of a sold out crowd! During their performance of “Backbone,” Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe joined them in performing what seems to be his favorite song by the band. Blythe has performed the song with them numerous times over the years. This time we have fan footage of the incident for you to check out down there.

