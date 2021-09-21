Slipknot announce Knotfest Finland with Nightwish, BMTH and more
With Slipknot planning a huge summer in Europe next year, the band have just made things eeeeeven bigger with the announcement of their inaugural Knotfest Finland. The band have recruited (so far) Nightwish, Bring Me The Horizon, Arch Enemy, Stam1na and Blind Channel for the event, which takes place in Turku from August 12 – 13. Presumably more artists will be added in the future, so keep your eyes peeled.www.kerrang.com
