Make a Smart Doorbell That Tells You Who’s Knocking

Not many of us can afford a butler to greet people who knock on the door and announce their visit to us. Even smart doorbells can be out of reach sometimes. However, if you’ve got a bit of DIY skills at your disposal, maybe you can make your own smart doorbell. Even better, with the help of Maker Ryder Damen, you can program it to recognize who’s at the door and tell you their name. Damen’s already “perfected” the project, and gives you a shopping list and the source code to make it work.