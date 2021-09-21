CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECAP: Too many contestants glut first 'Dancing with the Stars'; Jojo Siwa tops ranks

By Bruce Miller
Sioux City Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you know everyone who’s on this year’s “Dancing With the Stars,” you're a better television watcher than most. There are so many contestants (and new pros), it’s impossible to separate the influencers from the actors. Who’s here? Who knows?. Sure, Martin Kove (from “Cobra Kai”) sleepwalked through his routine...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

