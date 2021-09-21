RECAP: Too many contestants glut first 'Dancing with the Stars'; Jojo Siwa tops ranks

JoJo Siwa may have launched into superstardom after her time on "Dance Moms," but despite her success, she still gets nervous before a new gig. That's exactly how she feels about "Dancing with the Stars," as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on September 15. "I'm so excited," she gushed. "I told myself after "Dance Moms" that I was never allowed to be nervous again, and I stuck to that actually because I miss out on the fun if I'm always nervous." Even though her nerves won't stop her from competing, she still feels the pressure of the competition. "But being in rehearsals it is so hard. And everyone's like, 'Well you're a dancer so you got it, right?' And I'm like 'Yes! But—' I explain it like a football player trying to play baseball. It's still a sport, it's just a really different sport... You know, the styles of dancing I'm trained in are very different than everything ballroom."

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO