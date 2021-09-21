Elevated fire weather conditions midweek

Dry and warmer weather this week. Locally gusty north to east winds over the higher terrain will be decreasing this morning. Breezy offshore winds may return on Thursday. The eastern Pacific ridge axis will be moving eastward across NorCal and into NV today decreasing northerly and easterly pressure gradients, hence the katabatic wind. Light winds expected in the Valley today, perhaps turning weakly onshore but with little cooling effect as the marine layer has been well mixed out.