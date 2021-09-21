CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Elevated fire weather conditions midweek

By National Weather Service Sacramento CA
YubaNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry and warmer weather this week. Locally gusty north to east winds over the higher terrain will be decreasing this morning. Breezy offshore winds may return on Thursday. The eastern Pacific ridge axis will be moving eastward across NorCal and into NV today decreasing northerly and easterly pressure gradients, hence the katabatic wind. Light winds expected in the Valley today, perhaps turning weakly onshore but with little cooling effect as the marine layer has been well mixed out.

yubanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Santa Ana winds bring elevated fire weather conditions

The passing of the trough of low pressure has shifted our winds to take on a northerly flow. This will create much drier conditions around Southern California. The offshore flow will drop dew point temperatures into the teens at times around the Coachella Valley on Thursday. Elevated fire weather conditions are a concern across the Southland.
SANTA ANA, CA
YubaNet

Still breezy through Thursday morning, warming trend through the weekend

Elevated fire weather conditions lingering into Thursday morning. Warming temperatures with lighter winds and dry conditions expected into the weekend. High clouds continue to spill southward into NorCal over the eastern Pacific ridge. Clouds have thinned over the past few hours, and mountain valley areas with light winds have cooled into the 30s (some of the mountain valleys will see their first freezing temperatures of the season by sunrise this morning).
ENVIRONMENT
ksro.com

Higher Elevations in the North Bay Under Fire Weather Watch

Parts of the North Bay are under a fire weather watch again. Windy conditions that could potentially spark a fire prompted the National Weather Service to issue the warning yesterday. Meteorologist Roger Gass says the winds will create critical fire weather conditions which will be very isolated and not widespread.
ENVIRONMENT
VSC NEWS

Not Ideal: Tough Weather Conditions for Hemp Production

Summer rains and increased pest infestations in the early fall created less-than-ideal conditions for producing hemp in Alabama. Katelyn Kesheimer, Auburn University Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, details some of the challenges hemp farmers are facing amid fall harvests. “People are dealing with caterpillars. We have corn earworms, yellow-striped armyworms,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Mountains#Katabatic Wind#Extreme Weather#Sequoia#Kern Co#Cwa

Comments / 0

Community Policy