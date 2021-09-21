Slam Dunk unveil first 2022 names including headliners Alexisonfire and Rancid
Following the absolute brilliance of Slam Dunk 2021, the festival are wasting no time in gearing up for next year’s event, announcing headliners Alexisonfire and Rancid!. The two scene heavyweights will also be joined on the bill by The Used, The Wonder Years and Motion City Soundtrack (all of whom were down to play this year but had to pull out for various reasons), plus young stars Hot Milk and Meet Me @ The Altar.www.kerrang.com
