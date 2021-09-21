Slam Dunk unveil first 2022 names including headliners Alexisonfire and Rancid

It’s amazing what a little encouragement from your friends can do. In the case of Rob Roth, who prior to launching his music career was an athlete for decades, and whose friends encouraged him to give singing a try, he found himself being told he had a vocal styling similar to that of Chester Bennington. As the pandemic hit, he immersed himself in music – both writing and singing – and today, he has 32k monthly listeners on Spotify, and that number, as well as his following, looks set to rise further with the release of his new single “Headlines” which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO