JoJo Siwa’s Dancing With the Stars casting already made a splash, alongside the announcement that she would be part of the show’s first-ever same-sex dance pairing. On last night’s premiere, she officially made history, dancing the quickstep to Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” (a perfectly chosen song) with her partner Jenna Johnson. “I’m really, really proud,” Nickelodeon star Siwa, who is queer, said ahead of the performance. “I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids.” And she had reason to be proud after the performance too, earning the highest score of the night, 29 points out of 40, for her energetic outing. Judge Bruno Tonioli called the performance “a groundbreaking moment” afterward, adding, “I’m so high.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO