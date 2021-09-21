Schmidt: More poison definitely is not the cure for a party drunk on Trump Kool-Aid

The GOP needs a political toxicology consult. I am here to deliver it. I know my prescription is unlikely to be filled. On Sept. 16, 36-year-old Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) announced he would be retiring from Congress and not seeking reelection in 2022. “While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decisions,” Gonzalez stated.