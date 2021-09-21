CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayim Bialik Opens Up About Ex-‘Jeopardy’ Boss Mike Richards

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the Jeopardy! host debacle began, Mayim Bialik has opened up about ex-host/EP Mike Richards. In a tell-all piece for Newsweek, Bialik talked about why hosting the show is her dream — even suggesting she’d give up her first child to become the permanent host! In the article, the current host also touched on the situation regarding Richards stepping down as both host and EP.

outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Has a ‘Theory’ Matt Amodio’s Win Streak Will Continue

It’s too bad being punny can’t earn you extra points on Jeopardy!. If it could, Matt Amodio would only extend his winning streak that much further. As Amodio’s triumph on the beloved trivia game show continues, thousands of fans are rallying behind him, including co-host Mayim Bialik. Tomorrow is the first in which we’ll see Bialik and Amodio together on the Jeopardy! set, and from the looks of it, the two already have a great rapport.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: When Can Audiences Expect Ken Jennings to Start Hosting?

Big news landed for “Jeopardy!” fans today. Fan favorite legend and former guest host Ken Jennings will join Mayim Bialik as a temporary guest host for the game show. The news broke on the official “Jeopardy!” website after reports from TMZ leaked it earlier today. Per the press release, Bialik will helm the episodes airing from Sept. 20 to Nov. 5. After that, Jennings will switch off with Bialik until the end of the calendar year. Sony Pictures Television hasn’t released any news yet on what comes afterward in 2022.
Vulture

John Oliver Won’t Rest Until Jeopardy! Gets Its Shit Together

Remember that time John Oliver showed up on Community for a few episodes and might have been the Ass-Crack Bandit all along? Well, maybe he should bring that energy to a Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint at this point, minus the quarters-in-cracks stuff. On Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver, a fresh Emmy winner, reiterated what he’s been preaching on his show for weeks now: Jeopardy! somehow managed to screw up what should’ve been a preordained host-successor plan for Alex Trebek, now with temporary host Mayim Bialik. “It’s not great when our process for deciding who gets released and who gets expelled is as haphazard for finding a new host for Jeopardy! And by the way, great job so far, guys,” Oliver explained, weaving together the game show and Del Rio immigration scandals. “You dodged giving that guy the job permanently, and right now we’ve got somebody absolutely free of controversy, Mayim Bialik, a person I think is great because I don’t have Google.”
Fox News

Mayim Bialik discusses Mike Richards' 'Jeopardy!' departure, hosting Season 38: 'I am part of this family'

Mayim Bialik spoke out about the improbable road she took to hosting "Jeopardy!" in the wake of Mike Richards’ controversial departure from the show. Last week, Sony Pictures Television confirmed to Fox News that Bialik will host the remainder of Season 38 alongside "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings. The duo will hold down the fort while the minds behind the scenes look for a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek after Richards left the show following a slew of inappropriate comments he made in the past that resurfaced.
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Hosts for Rest of Current Season Reportedly Revealed

Jeopardy! has revealed its hosts for the rest of the season. According to TMZ, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over the hosting duties after Mike Richards exited the show. Sony productions sources told TMZ that the show is going to have two hosts for at least for the rest of the season with Bialik hosting more than half of the episodes and Jennings shooting a few weeks worth of episodes.
abc27.com

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to finish ‘Jeopardy!’ season

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of the game show’s 38th season. Sony Pictures Television announced the host plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your...
