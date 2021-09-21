Mayim Bialik Opens Up About Ex-‘Jeopardy’ Boss Mike Richards

Remember that time John Oliver showed up on Community for a few episodes and might have been the Ass-Crack Bandit all along? Well, maybe he should bring that energy to a Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint at this point, minus the quarters-in-cracks stuff. On Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver, a fresh Emmy winner, reiterated what he’s been preaching on his show for weeks now: Jeopardy! somehow managed to screw up what should’ve been a preordained host-successor plan for Alex Trebek, now with temporary host Mayim Bialik. “It’s not great when our process for deciding who gets released and who gets expelled is as haphazard for finding a new host for Jeopardy! And by the way, great job so far, guys,” Oliver explained, weaving together the game show and Del Rio immigration scandals. “You dodged giving that guy the job permanently, and right now we’ve got somebody absolutely free of controversy, Mayim Bialik, a person I think is great because I don’t have Google.”

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO