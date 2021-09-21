CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Is ‘New Amsterdam’ on Tonight? How To Watch ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 Live

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days are getting shorter but your streaming list is about to get a lot longer as a host of your favorite NBC shows return with all-new episodes!. Law & Order: SVU? Back! Law & Order: Organized Crime? Returning! Chicago Fire? Chicago Med? Chicago P.D.? Chicago Bakery? Back, back, back, and doesn’t exist. Joining the aforementioned fan favorites is the fourth season premiere of New Amsterdam. Debuting in September of 2018, the Ryan Eggold-led medical drama blossomed into a fan favorite. Not only can you watch the series live on NBC, but the new season will also be available for next-day streaming on Hulu and Peacock. If you need a recap on the relationship between Max and Sharpe, Peacock recently uploaded a helpful video featuring some of their best moments from the first three seasons.

