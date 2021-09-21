CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

7 Shows Like ‘Squid Game’

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquid Game follows a young father scrapped for cash and desperate for any funds to help him raise his daughter. After he scores an invite to a mysterious game, he decides to enter and try his hand at winning a fortune. But the games grow deadly, and he realizes there’s a lot more in store than just poker or board games.

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

Is ‘BMF (Black Mafia Family)’ Based on a True Story?

Looking for a captivating new series that delves into brotherhood and high-stakes drug empires? Starz has just dropped BMF (Black Mafia Family), a crime drama that’ll make you reconsider everything you thought you knew about the Black Mafia Family and the history of Detroit. But is the show based on a real-life situation? Let’s look into the truth behind Starz’s new show.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in Development at The CW From Original Series Creator J. Michael Straczynski

A “Babylon 5” reboot is in development at The CW, Variety has learned. Original series creator J. Michael Straczynski is onboard to write the project. He will also executive producer under his Studio JMS banner. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series, will produce the reboot. The new iteration of the sci-fi series is described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot.” In the series, John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus. Based on the YA book series of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale). Along with Hale, the show stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Variety

Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix. The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped. “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the...
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Squid Game: Best Deadly Competition TV Shows & Movies to Watch Next

Chances are, if you’ve started watching Squid Game, then you’ve finished watching Squid Game. Netflix’s Korean social thriller is highly suspenseful, driving viewers through its nine episodes to its chilling conclusion with an anxiety-inducing urgency. The story of 456 desperate people who play a deadly game for the chance to win a ₩45.6billion ($39 million) prize, Squid Game is a familiar premise executed masterfully, which means that if you’re looking for more stories like Squid Game, then you’re in luck; the “deadly competition” trope is a very popular one. Like other standouts in the subgenre, there is nothing quite like Squid Game, but there’s still many, many TV shows and movies worth watching if you’re looking for something that delves into some of the same themes and scenarios as the addictive Netflix drama. Here are our recommendations…
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brit Marling
Decider

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Teases the Sequel Series With a First Look

Are you ready to head back to the world of Vikings? Netflix sure hopes so, as they’ve officially unveiled the first look at their sequel series Vikings: Valhalla as part of today’s TUDUM event. Set a century after the events of the original Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla kicks off in the...
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' becomes the first Korean drama series to rank #1 for two consecutive days on Netflix TV shows worldwide

The nine-episode Netflix original Korean series 'Squid Game' is still charting at #1 on Netflix Top Shows Worldwide, aiming for #1 for two consecutive days. 'Squid Game' gained a lot of attention after it ranked #1 on Netflix U.S., following its massive success at the top on Netflix Japan, Korea, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong... these countries are just few of the 83 countries that 'Squid Game' has topped in the TV shows category.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Board Games#Mind Games#Squid Game#The Liar Game#The Inland#Black Mirror#The Society#Fbi
Decider

‘The Witcher’: Season 3 Renewal, New Family-Friendly Series, First Looks and so Much More

Looks like WitcherCon came twice this year. During TUDUM, Netflix’s virtual fan event, the streaming giant dropped some major news about The Witcher universe. Not only do we have two new clips from the hotly anticipated Witcher Season 2, but Netflix also gave us our first look at The Witcher: Blood Origin, dropped a new franchise trailer for Season 2, announced a Season 3 renewal for the mothership series, a new anime movie, and — no joke — a family friendly series based in the world of The Witcher.
TV SERIES
rockpapershotgun.com

Squid Game is the perfect Netflix show for Zero Escape & Danganronpa likers

Listen up, escape room fans. There's a new Korean drama you need to watch. It's called Squid Game, it's on Netflix, and it's real good. It's a show about 456 down and outers - folks with no life, family or who are in huge piles of debt - who enter a deadly competition to win a truck ton of money to help them turn their life around. All they need to do is compete in six games. Easy peasy, everyone thinks. How hard can that be? Only the first of those games, a riff on the classic children's game Statues / Grandma's Footsteps / Red Light Green Light - involves running toward a giant automaton with motion sensors in her eyes, as well as a team of snipers waiting in the rafters to take down anyone who does stay perfectly at the right time.
VIDEO GAMES
Decider

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Get Your First Look at the Opening Credits to Netflix’s Live Action Adaptation

Netflix had a special treat for Cowboy Bebop fans during their mega global fan event TUDUM: a first look at the live action series’ opening title sequence, scored by none other than the legendary Yoko Kanno. Fans of the original anime series know that Cowboy Bebop‘s opening credits were one of the most iconic parts of the show with Kanno’s brilliant jazz theme setting the tone for the genre-bending series. Now we have our first look at how Netflix’s upcoming live action adaption will reinvent those credits for a new generation.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
Observer

Netflix’s New K-Drama ‘Squid Game’ is the Wildest Show of the Year

If you’ve been on the internet in the past two weeks, there’s a good chance you’ve heard about Squid Game either through meme, tweet, or plain old fashioned review form. The new Korean series debuted on Netflix September 17, and has since dominated the online conversation thanks to its sheer WTF factor. While Korean culture has been making its mark on western audiences in recent years with movies like Parasite and pop groups such as BTS, this bona fide hit cements the country as a 21st-century pop culture juggernaut.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Tiger King 2’ Netflix Premiere Date Announced

Wondering when you can check back in with your early quarantine faves Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the rest? Good news, as thanks to Netflix’s virtual event TUDUM, we now know Tiger King 2 will premiere on November 17, 2021. First released in March, 2020, Tiger King arguably hit at...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

'Squid Game' May Become The Platform's Most Popular Show Ever Says Netflix CEO

Squid Game was the first Korean drama to hit No.1 on Netflix and did it in just four days after its release. According to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and Head of Content, “Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” and has “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Premieres This December

Are you ready for more fancy adventures in Emily in Paris Season 2? Well get ready, because Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and all her French friends are back for a second season on Netflix on December 22, 2021, as just revealed as part of the streamer’s virtual TUDUM event. According...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy