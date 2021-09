If you're an avid "Top Chef" viewer, then you already know a Quickfire challenge is a competition between the cheftestants that offers a very limited window of time to whip up an impressive dish under specific guidelines. According to Bravo, one such culinary relay required each chef to create a dessert using Talenti Gelato Layer products, those jars of delicious gelato and sorbetto layered with yummy sweet and crunchy add-ins (via Talenti), as inspiration. The chefs had 45 minutes to create a layered dessert in a new flavor for a chance at immunity going into the next round, oh, and $10,000.

