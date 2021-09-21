CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Free & Fair

By Genoa Barrow
Sacramento Observer
 9 days ago

Eight months ago, Dr. Shirley N. Weber swore to lift up and defend "democratic values of inclusivity and participation" as the California Secretary of State. With this week's recall election, Dr. Weber upholds voters' right to call their leaders to task. Sept. 14 marked the first major election under Dr....

sacobserver.com

