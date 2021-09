BOSTON (CBS) – A federal judge has thrown out a third of the charges against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia. He was set to be sentenced on Monday following his convictions on extortion and wire fraud charges. At the start of the sentencing, Correia’s attorney challenged the charges and called for his acquittal. The judge agreed to throw out eight fraud charges. The 29-year-old was found guilty on 21 counts, including extortion, wire fraud, and filing false tax returns during a trial in May. He’s appealed. Correia has been out on bail with an ankle monitor since the verdict. Federal prosecutors are recommending an 11-year sentence. Correia is asking for three years in prison. Due to Monday’s development, he is expected to serve less time. Prosecutors said Correia stole money from investors in his app and solicited bribes from marijuana vendors seeking to do business in Fall River to fund his lavish lifestyle.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO