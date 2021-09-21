CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

New COVID-19 cases in Henrico up slightly Tuesday, but trending downward overall

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoBTm_0c3MJUdw00

Following three days of declining counts of new COVID-19 cases, Henrico witnessed a post-weekend uptick Tuesday, reporting 103 new cases. Case counts typically fall during the weekend and in Monday reports, with fewer people being tested during the weekend.

The county is now averaging 101 new daily cases in the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That number has been trending downward very gradually this month from a peak of about 125.

The county also reported three new deaths – bringing this month’s total to 22 – and one new hospitalization related to the virus. The three victims were in their 20s, 60s, and 80s, according to the data.

The seven-day positivity percentage among PCR testing encounters in Henrico was down to 7.8% Tuesday, while the percentage among rapid testing encounters was up slightly, to 7.9%. Both generally have been trending downward in recent weeks.

The state average are 9.8% and 9.2%, respectively.

More than 4,600 people in the county received their first dose of COVID vaccine during the past week, bringing the total number of residents with at least one dose to nearly 216,800 (or about 65.5% of the county’s population). An apparent data correction has reduced the number of fully vaccinated people in the county slightly, to nearly 191,000. It had been nearly 192,000 one week ago.

Of the 587 total confirmed cases attributed to Henricoans during the past week, data about the age of those infected was not available for nearly 38%. Of those for which age data was available, children and teens 10-19 had the highest incidence of infection (nearly 22% of those 364 cases), while children 9 and younger accounted for just about 21%. People in their 30s were next, accounting for about 14% of cases identifiable by age.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

