A walk around any major city will tell you that micromobility is on the rise, as scooter and bike options that can be rented at the click of a button and left on any sidewalk continue to appear. One of the first companies in this space, Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) saw some significant gains this month following the news of a streaming partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). HLBZ stock has been declining for the week since, though, and today began with it plunging.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO