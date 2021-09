We have great news for anyone looking to get a pair of new wireless earbuds. Head over to Amazon.com right now, and you will find that the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 selling for $150. Indeed this price doesn’t reflect savings at all, but if you select the Galaxy Buds 2 and SmartTag Bluetooth tracker bundle, you will soon realize that you get both devices for the same price, which means that you can get a new Galaxy SmartTag absolutely free when you purchase a new pair of wireless earbuds, which means $29.99 in savings. Remember that the latest Galaxy Buds 2 are one of Samsung’s best options in the wireless earbuds market.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO