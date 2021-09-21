CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Story of Seasons

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeature: Should I Play Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Now?. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town was a bit of a mess at launch. Unlike its predecessor, the remake of Friends of Mineral Town for Switch, PoOT was just a bit lacklustre, with an empty world, zombie-like NPCs, and a crafting system so slow that you'd save time pressing coal into diamonds yourself with your bare hands. Add in the long loading screens, framerate issues, and a sprinkling of bugs, and it just wasn't a game I would recommend to people, farming fans or not.

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Free “Game Trials” Offer Announced For Switch Online Users

Nintendo has announced a new Game Trials offer for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. From 22 September 2021 – 28 September 2021, Switch Online members in the US will be able to play Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town for free. This isn’t just a free demo but the full game – so dedicated players may be able to complete and experience the entire title before the offer ends.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost – Week 5 story recap

It’s been an interesting week in Destiny 2 when it comes to the development of some of our favorite characters. There is a noticeable tension floating around the Helm and Dreaming City, but still, nobody dares to question Mara Sov’s plans with removing Savathûns worm. While we know the outcome of removing her worm due to the reveal and trailers for The Witch Queen, Petra Venj, Crow, and even Mara Sov are finally beginning to think thatSavathûn has something else up her sleeve. While we have all been cautious these last couple of weeks, Savathûn began to show her true self even more than before this week.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story season 10 UK release date confirmed by Disney+

American Horror Story: Double Feature will bring an early Halloween to UK screens. Yes that's right, season 10 of Ryan Murphy's spine-shivering anthology has finally revealed its release date for fans outside of the US. Over on streaming service Disney+, Double Feature premieres on October 20, with episodes airing on...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Of Seasons#Friendship#Dlc#The Maker Machines
Nintendo Life

Hideki Kamiya Reminds Fans Bayonetta 3 Is A Nintendo Switch Exclusive

Nintendo's latest Direct presentation went out with a bang - with the reveal of actual gameplay footage of Bayonetta 3. It's been dated to arrive on the Switch at some point in 2022, but there still seems to be some fans out there wondering if it'll be released on other platforms. The game's executive producer, Hideki Kamiya, has now commented on the title's exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Mamoswine Joins Pokémon Unite Next Week On September 29

Next week on 29th September, the Generation IV Ice/Ground-Type pocket monster, Mamoswine, will be joining the battle. Ahead of its release, the official game account shared the following clip showcasing its moveset:. In the latest patch notes from earlier this week, it was revealed that the mobile version of the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Recipes
Nintendo Life

Rumour: Game Boy And Game Boy Color Games Still Expected For Switch Online

Nintendo lifted the lid on a new tier of Switch Online retro offerings this week. The new 'Expansion Pack' will be comprised of a "collection" of Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive (Genesis) titles. So, what about those rumoured handheld systems for Nintendo's online service? While there's no sign of...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Project Winter

Is an interesting combination of survival and social deduction — think Among Us mixed with The Long Dark — that's brilliant in its best moments, but sadly kneecapped by the compromises you'll have to make to play it on Switch. The pitch may sound familiar: a team of between five...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Infographic Shows Every Game Featured In September's Direct

As has become something of a tradition at this point, Nintendo has shared its usual infographic showcasing all the games that were featured in last week's Nintendo Direct presentation. If you're keen on getting these downloaded and circling all of your favourites to share on social media, get the image...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Capcom Will Share More On Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak In TGS Spotlight

As you can see it's at a time that will hopefully suit plenty of viewers globally - it airs on 30th September at 6am Pacific / 9am Eastern / 2pm UK / 3pm CEST. @Silly_G They actually did with the physical versions when Iceborne came out and I'm guessing they'll do the same with Sunbreak. Digital buyers need only buy the Iceborne content. I believe the DLC is cheaper if you buy both the base game and the expansion, but obviously it's only good value for first time World buyers.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin - Title Update #4 Arrives This Week

With Dreadking Rathalos swooping in on 7th October. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a rather good game, an excellent sequel in the spin-off series and a good jumping in point to the franchise for those that prefer RPGs to intense real-time hunts. Just like the mainline entries Capcom has also stayed busy with frequent free updates, in particular boosting the co-op side of the game. If it draws you in it's a title that can keep you busy for months.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Mario Party Superstars Includes 100 Minigames - Here's The Full List

Mario Party is always a good bit of fun when you have family or friends over, and while the boards themselves are often thought of as the main attraction, we all know that the minigames are really where it's at. Right?. Nintendo revealed this full list over on its official...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

How Can A Future Story of Seasons Game Improve Based on the Older Titles

A week or two has passed since Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town made its way to PC via Steam. But, of course, we already reviewed the Nintendo Switch version. Still, I chose to embrace the opportunity to check out the PC version. And although I have over 30 hours into the game, I can say that this is the weakest entry of the entire Story of Seasons/Harvest Moon franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

'Disney Classic Games Collection' DLC Upgrade Will Be Available for $9.99

Last week, Disney and Nighthawk Interactive confirmed the 'Disney Classic Games Collection' for Nintendo Switch. It's essentially an update of the 2019 Switch release Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King repacked with The Jungle Book and Capcom's 1993 Super Nintendo version of Aladdin. If you already owned 'Disney...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

'Pac-Man: Birth Of An Icon' Celebrates One Of Gaming's Most Timeless Characters

Namco's Pac-Man is a video game that needs no introduction. Toru Iwatani's 1980 coin-op smash-hit has spawned sequels, TV shows, songs, merchandise and much more besides, and the character is so famous he's even included in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. Plenty has been written about the pill-shaped hero over the past 40 years, but Pac-Man: Birth of an Icon aims to be the definitive account of his creation, success and legacy.
TV SHOWS
Nintendo Life

Super Monkey Ball Rolls Into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

In the lead-up to the release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania early next month, Sega has been promoting all sorts of collaborations from Sonic the Hedgehog to Hello Kitty. It seems the star of the show AiAi will also be breaking out of his ball ahead of the game's arrival.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy