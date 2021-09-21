Story of Seasons
Feature: Should I Play Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Now?. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town was a bit of a mess at launch. Unlike its predecessor, the remake of Friends of Mineral Town for Switch, PoOT was just a bit lacklustre, with an empty world, zombie-like NPCs, and a crafting system so slow that you'd save time pressing coal into diamonds yourself with your bare hands. Add in the long loading screens, framerate issues, and a sprinkling of bugs, and it just wasn't a game I would recommend to people, farming fans or not.www.nintendolife.com
Comments / 0