Story of Seasons

It’s been an interesting week in Destiny 2 when it comes to the development of some of our favorite characters. There is a noticeable tension floating around the Helm and Dreaming City, but still, nobody dares to question Mara Sov’s plans with removing Savathûns worm. While we know the outcome of removing her worm due to the reveal and trailers for The Witch Queen, Petra Venj, Crow, and even Mara Sov are finally beginning to think thatSavathûn has something else up her sleeve. While we have all been cautious these last couple of weeks, Savathûn began to show her true self even more than before this week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO