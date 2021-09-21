CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sino-Global Restructures Mining Server Agreement With Yanghuai; Plans Direct Mining

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) restructured its March 2, 2021 agreement with Hebei Yanghuai Technology Co., Ltd to buy 2,783 digital currency mining servers from Yanghuai. The deal was part of Sino-Global's expansion into the cryptocurrency market. The companies have restructured the original agreement to reduce the purchase price...

