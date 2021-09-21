CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy or sell the NFL’s 7 undefeated teams after Week 2

By Cody Williams
Cover picture for the articleSeven NFL teams are undefeated after two weeks of action, but are we buying or selling the early-season success from the Raiders, Rams, Broncos and more?. If it feels like it’s been a wild start to the 2021 NFL season, that’s not far from the truth. After just two weeks, there are only seven undefeated teams remaining in the league: the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

