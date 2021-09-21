Gun Stolen From Man’s Truck Outside South Lincoln Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 21)–A 58-year-old man’s handgun was stolen during the time he spent loading up his truck at a south Lincoln business on Sunday morning. According to Lincoln Police, the man’s truck was parked by an overhead garage door outside a business in the area of 48th and Old Cheney. He had been loading up the pickup with several items before heading out on a business trip, when he later realized his .45 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was stolen from case that was in the passenger side floorboard.