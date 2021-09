Emily’s Not in Paris Anymore! Find Out Where She Goes in a New Emily in Paris Season 2 Teaser—And When New Episodes Debut!. “Back to school” took on a whole new (or really, an everything-old-is-new-again) meaning this year when many kids in the U.S. actually went back to school after months and months of virtual instruction thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s children were two of them, and just like the rest of us, she’s once again recalibrating the balance between self-care, career and parenting and resetting her expectations as a mom while—let’s face it—stocking up once again on the sanitizing supplies her family needs with the kids heading off to school every day.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO